Richard Ashcroft has announced he will release his seventh solo album later this year.

Ashcroft will release Lovin’ You on October 3.

It is the first all-new album since 2018’s Natural Rebel’ and follows 2021’s Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1.

Lovin’ You opens with its first single Lover which was written by Richard and, for the first time since his recording of Bitter Sweet Symphony, incorporates elements of one of his favourite works: Love and Affection, written by Joan Armatrading.

The songs on Lovin’ You have also been written by Richard, who co-produced the album with Chris Potter and Emre Ramazanoglu.

There is also the track I’m A Rebel, co-written and produced with Mirwais of Madonna fame.

The announcement comes as The former Verve frontman goes on the UK and Ireland leg of the Oasis tour.

Ashcroft has been a long-time friend of both Gallaghers, his band The Verve having supported them in 1993, while Ashcroft as a solo act has acted as support for both Liam Gallagher and Noel’s High Flying Birds.

Both Noel and Richard Ashcroft also headlined three sold-out shows combined at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena last summer.

It was the first time Ashcroft had performed a headline show in the borough since The Verve played a gig at Haigh Hall in May 1998.

‘Lovin’ You’ is now available to pre-order. It will be released on standard black vinyl, CD and digital formats.

There is also a range of retailer exclusive vinyl variants: his official store offers a neon orange vinyl, Amazon UK have a regular orange version, and select independent stores will stock a blue version.