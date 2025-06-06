What’s set to take place on the final WWE Smackdown before Money In The Bank 2025?

Can the competitors taking part at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 stop themselves from attacking one another tonight?

They’re converging to WWE Friday Night Smackdown this evening before the PLE.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s episode, UK start time and a look at another huge event taking place this weekend - Worlds Collide.

It’s set to be a busy weekend for wrestling fans this week – but let’s be honest, it kind of feels like that almost every weekend these days.

Be that as it may, the WWE’s annual Money In The Bank PLE is set to take place tomorrow evening. Not only will the men’s and women’s ladder matches offer winners a title shot at their choosing, but WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will continue his quest to ‘ruin’ wrestling as he tags up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso (yeet!).

With the final episode of WWE Smackdown airing this evening before the big event, and with several superstars competing tomorrow under the same roof, will sparks fly even before any of the competitors step foot in the ring?

Alongside Money In The Bank, WWE is also running Worlds Collide, an event involving talent from the company and AAA – a Mexican wrestling promotion that WWE acquired over WrestleMania weekend this year. So, as mentioned – a busy weekend indeed.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s Smackdown, the UK start time, and a little bit more about Worlds Collide, including announced matches and how to watch that event in the United Kingdom this weekend.

WWE Smackdown preview - June 6 2025

It's another busy weekend for wrestling fans, with WWE Smackdown this evening, WWE Money In The Bank 2025 tomorrow and WWE Worlds Collide shortly before the PLE. | WWE

Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer v Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia

In a massive preview of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, six of its fiercest competitors will collide in a high-stakes tag team showdown. The formidable trio of Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer will form a temporary, uneasy alliance as they take on the dynamic team of Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

This match isn't just about victory; it's about making a statement and building momentum heading into the ladder match, so can these Superstars coexist, or will the desire to win the briefcase lead to betrayals even before the bell rings at Money in the Bank?

Can Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena & Logan Paul restrain themselves this evening?

Just 24 hours before their highly anticipated tag team match at Money in the Bank, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will stand face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul.

Given the tensions leading into their blockbuster encounter, expect nothing less than fireworks as these four colossal personalities share the same space. Will final shots be fired, or will chaos erupt before their big clash tomorrow night?

Your Money In The Bank competitors arrive to Smackdown

The stakes couldn't be higher, and tonight, every single Superstar set to compete in the thrilling Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will be present on Smackdown.

From the determined Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, LA Knight, and Andrade on the men's side, to the formidable Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Giulia representing the women, the atmosphere is guaranteed to be combustible.

With the coveted briefcases looming, rivalries are at an all-time high, promising potential confrontations and strategic mind games as Superstars vie for momentum.

What time is WWE Smackdown starting in the UK this evening?

It’s another late start/early start for fans of the WWE in the United Kingdom this evening, with WWE Friday Night Smackdown airing on Netflix from 1am on June 7 2025.

What is this Worlds Collide event?

While the event has been held before, the 2025 iteration holds particular significance due to the direct collaboration with Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), a partnership that dramatically expanded when WWE announced its acquisition of AAA on the very same day the Worlds Collide event was revealed.

Beyond the traditional NXT Superstars, the event will feature wrestlers from the newly acquired AAA, as well as WWE's main roster brands Raw and SmackDown. This promises a truly unique spectacle for those not quite familiar with the death-defying style of lucha libre.

Worlds Collide 2025 - matches announced

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) v Chad Gable

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) v Je’Von Evans v Laredo Kid v Rey Fenix

Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel and Berto) v El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice v Chik Tormenta and Dalys

Latino World Order (Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro) and Lince Dorado v Octagon Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana

How can I watch Worlds Collide 2025 this weekend?

You won’t need a Netflix subscription to watch this one, nor stay up late - the Worlds Collide event will be streaming for free on the WWE’s YouTube channel from 8pm BST on June 7 2025 - taking you through nicely to the WWE Money In The Bank pre-show taking place at 11pm the same evening.

