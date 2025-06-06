Beyoncé’s first night in London looked a success - however, a word of warning for older fans

The first night of Beyoncé’s residency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took place overnight (June 5 2025)

The Cowboy Carter tour looked to already have thrilled fans and critics after her stunning performance.

Here’s what the critics thought of the first night, and what Queen Bey performed during the performance.

The first night of Beyoncé’s celebrated Cowboy Carter tour arrived in London overnight (June 5, 2025), as the singer continues her residency in the capital this month.

With five more shows taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until June 16, 2025, expectations were high after the singer’s celebrated Renaissance tour came to the UK in 2023. From initial reviews, she didn’t disappoint.

Critics have praised the first night of her tour, with the BBC stating in its review of the show that “Every element of the performance was flawless, from the 43-year-old superstar's stunning array of costume changes (each one featuring more rhinestones than the last) to the seamless transitions between songs and musical themes.”

Though the price of tickets has been a point of contention ahead of the shows, The Guardian’s Alexis Petridis commented that “Whatever you paid for your tickets, you do get an awful lot of Cowboy Carter for your money. The album’s contents take up almost half the set.”

Here’s what Beyoncé performed during her first night in London on her Cowboy Carter tour. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

However, he did state that for fans of her previous works, “the big hits, when they come, arrive in truncated form, as if she feels obliged to perform them and is keen to get them out of the way: 'Crazy In Love', 'If I Were A Boy', 'Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).'”

Meanwhile, in its 5-star review of the show, The Telegraph called the first night “a show of spectacle and seduction, of bone-rattling volume and heart-beating musicality, of surprisingly hard-hitting politics and uplifting emotion.”

Fan reaction was incredibly positive, with some on X singling out her performance of IRREPLACEABLE one of the highlights of the evening - with one user commenting “The crowd is singing word for word. A legend. The greatest living entertainer”

What did Beyoncé perform on the first night of her London shows?

According to Setlist.FM , Queen Bey performed the following songs during her first night in the capital - an indicator what fans could expect when they see her during the remainder of her shows, perhaps?

AMERIICAN REQUIEM

Blackbird (The Beatles cover)

The Star-Spangled Banner (John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover) (Includes elements of Jimi Hendrix’s instrumental arrangement originally performed at Woodstock)

Freedom (shortened)

YA YA / Why Don't You Love Me

OH LOUISIANA

PROPAGANDA (contains elements of Those Guys' "An American Poem" and Death Grips' "You Might Think He Loves…")

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (contains elements of "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (feat. Kendrick Lamar)" and "SPAGHETTII")

SPAGHETTII (contains elements of "ESSA TÁ QUENTE", "WTHELLY","***Flawless", "Run the World (Girls)" & "My Power")

Formation (shortened)

MY HOUSE (contains elements of Wisp's "Your Face" and "Bow Down")

Diva (contains elements of Soulja Boy’s "Crank That", GloRilla's "TGIF" & David Banner's "Like a Pimp")

TRAILER (contains elements of Justice's "Genesis", JPEGMAFIA's "don't rely on other men" and "I Been On")

ALLIIGATOR TEARS

JUST FOR FUN

PROTECTOR (contains elements of "Dangerously in Love")

FLAMENCO

PEEP SHOW (contains elements of Marian Anderson's "Deep River", Nancy Sinatra's "Lightning's Girl")

DESERT EAGLE

RIIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN

TYRANT (contains elements of "Haunted")

THIQUE (shortened; contains elements of "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Say My Name")

LEVII'S JEANS (shortened)

SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN' / PURE/HONEY / SUMMER RENAISSANCE (Mashup)

OUTLAW (50FT COWBOY) (contains elements of BigXthaPlug's "The Largest" and Esther Marrow's "Walk Tall")

TEXAS HOLD 'EM (PONY UP REMIX; contains an excerpt of "CHURCH GIRL")

Crazy in Love (Homecoming version; shortened; contains elements of Cassidy's "I'm a Hustla")

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (shortened; contains elements of "Get Me Bodied")

Love on Top (shortened; contains elements "Freakum Dress")

Irreplaceable (shortened)

If I Were a Boy (shortened; contains elements of Jolene (COWBOY CARTER version))

Jolene (Dolly Parton cover) (COWBOY CARTER version; contains elements of "Daddy Lessons")

Daddy Lessons

BODYGUARD

II MOST WANTED (snippet; contains elements of "Blow")

CUFF IT (shortened; contains elements of "Dance for You", "SMOKE HOUR II" and "CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)")

HEATED (shortened; contains elements of 803Fresh's "Boots on the Ground")

HOLY DAUGHTER (contains elements "Ghost" and "I Care")

DAUGHTER

OPERA (contains elements "ENERGY")

I'M THAT GIRL (shortened; contains elements of "APESHIT"; had wardrobe malfunction as gold chaps fell down; robot f)

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR (shortened)

ENERGY (shortened; contains elements of "Countdown" & “Lose My Breath”; first time on Cowboy Carter tour)

COWBOY CARTER RODEO (contains elements of "PURE/HONEY", "Say My Name," "Top Off" & "Déjà Vu")

LEGACY (contains elements of Michael Jackson's "I Wanna Be Where You Are")

16 CARRIAGES (contains elements of "Ego" & "Halo" and an excerpt of "That's Why You're Beautiful")

AMEN

Were you at the first night of Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour in London or are you heading along to one of her future shows over the next week? Let us know your thoughts and experiences of the shows by leaving a comment down below.