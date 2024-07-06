Bluey’s Big Play: popular children’s television series set to tread the boards - where is it touring?
- The Emmy-award-winning “Bluey” is continues to tread the boards this month.
- Bluey’s Big Play begins this weekend in Brighton, before heading to Liverpool, Aberdeen, Wolverhampton, Salford and Southampton.
- Here’s how to get tickets to help with your school holidays planning
Are you stuck for an idea of what to do with your little ‘uns this school holiday? Perhaps the Emmy-award-winning “Bluey” could help you out.
“Bluey’s Big Play” brings the characters of the top-rated TV series to audiences across the United Kingdom today, with Bluey, Bingo and Dad set to tread the boards for six more dates across the country, after a sell-out season in Australia and wowing audience young and old since arriving in the UK earlier this year.
Curious as to what the play entails? From what I’ve read, “When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”
The show features an original story by the show’s created Joe Brumm alongside new music from composer Joff Bush, with the premiere season produced by produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.
Sounds like an ideal distraction for the school holidays? Here’s where “Bluey’s Big Play” is performing and how to get tickets for its first-ever theatrical season.
Where is Bluey’s Big Play performing in the United Kingdom?
“Bluey’s Big Play” performs at the following venues on the following dates
- July 6 - 7 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton
- July 12 - 14 2024: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- July 18 - 20 2024: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- July 27 - 28 2024: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
- July 31 - August 11 2024: Lyric Theatre, The Lowry, Salford
- August 27 - 30 2024: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Where can I get tickets to attend Bluey’s Big Play?
Tickets for all performances of “Bluey’s Big Play” are available to purchase now through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.
Will you be attending “Bluey’s Big Play” during the school holiday season, or are you a fan of the television series yourself? Let us know by dropping a comment below or if you want to keep your “Bluey” fandom a secret, email the writer at [email protected].
