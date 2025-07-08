Bryan Adams announces series of intimate performances in celebration of his new album - dates and venues
- Not content with stadium and arena shows, Canadian musician Bryan Adams is set for a series of intimate shows across the UK later this year.
- The hallowed musician is set to perform songs from his new album the week of it’s release in several smaller locations.
- Here’s where you can catch Bryan Adams in a more intimate setting and how you can get tickets to be part of the events.
Music icon Bryan Adams is set to treat UK fans to a very special, intimate live performance this August, celebrating the release of his forthcoming album.
Following his recent acclaimed arena tour, this exclusive gig offers an incredible opportunity to experience Adams and his band in a uniquely up-close setting as he celebrates the release of Roll With The Punches, out August 29, 2025.
Fans who pre-order the new album will gain access to tickets at an exceptional price, allowing them to celebrate the album's launch during release week. Attendees will be among the first to hear songs from the new album performed live for the very first time in these amazing, smaller venues.
But be warned – the show comes with a caveat: there is set to be a strict no-phones and no-recording policy, meaning you’ll have to live in the moment rather than behind a mobile screen.
But if that hasn’t put you off, here’s where you can catch Adams on his UK album launch shows and how you can get tickets to these intimate affairs.
Where is Bryan Adams performing on his Roll With The Punches album release tour?
The Canadian rock icon will be performing at the following venues on the following dates throughout August and September 2025.
- August 30 2025: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- August 31 2025: Boiler Shop, Newcastle
- September 1 2025: Content, Liverpool
- September 2 2025: The LCR @ UEA, Norwich
- September 3 2025: Venue TBA, Kingston KT 1
How can I attend one of Bryan Adams’ album launch shows?
To attend these exclusive intimate live shows, fans must purchase both the forthcoming album and tickets from 10am BST on July 8 2025 via the designated UK record store partners below:
- Leeds - Crash Records
- Newcastle - HMV LIve
- Liverpool - HMV Live
- Norwich - HMV Live
- Kingston KT 1 - Banquet Records
What has Bryan Adams been performing live recently?
Ahead of the intimate performances planned later in the year, Adams has been performing some larger-sized gigs compared to what is to come - according to Setlist.FM, the musician performed the following set during his July 5 2025 performance at Töreshov, Töreboda, Sweden.
- Kick Ass
- Run to You
- Somebody
- Roll With the Punches
- 18 til I Die
- Take Me Back
- Go Down Rockin'
- It's Only Love
- Shine a Light
- Heaven
- Cuts Like a Knife
- You Belong to Me
- Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
- When You're Gone
- The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You
- So Happy It Hurts
- Never Ever Let You Go
- (Everything I Do) I Do It for You
- Back to You
- Summer of '69
Encore:
- Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover)
