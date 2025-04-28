Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captain America: Brave New World released in cinemas in early 2025 🦸‍♂️

Marvel’s newest Captain America film flew into cinemas earlier this year.

It marked Sam Wilson’s first feature as the iconic hero.

But when will the movie be available on streaming?

The MCU is gearing up to release its latest film but if you missed Captain America: Brave New World in cinemas, you might be wondering when you can watch it at home. The 35th film in the Marvel movie franchise flew onto the big screen earlier this year.

It was the first Captain America film since Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hung up the famous shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie led the cast and it also features Hollywood legend Harrison Ford.

But when will you be able to watch the movie on streaming? Here’s all that we know so far:

Is Captain America: Brave New World on Disney Plus?

Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World | Eli Ada / Marvel Studios

The latest Marvel film is not yet available to watch on Disney’s streaming service. However all of the three previous Captain America films as well as the spin-off show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can be streamed right now.

When will Captain America 4 be on Disney Plus?

A date has yet to be announced, but the House of Mouse tends to follow a similar format when it comes to its big movies making the jump to streaming. During the pandemic, Disney was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Inside Out 2 arrived in cinemas in June 2024, but didn’t land on streaming until September 25 of that year. It was similar for both Moana 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine as well.

Captain America: Brave New World was released for digital download on April 15 on stores such as Prime Video. It is available to rent for £15.99 or buy for £19.99.

A date has been set for the DVD release on May 13 and around the time a Disney film releases in physical media it also arrives on streaming. So expect Captain America: Brave New World to land on Disney Plus in early to mid May.

