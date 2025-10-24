Celebrity Traitors will not be on TV this evening 📺👀

Celebrity Traitors is on another break.

Fans will have to wait nearly a week for another episode.

But when exactly will the show be back on?

A dramatic week has come to an end at the Traitors Castle. The cast has been whittled down ever more and the finish line is drawing closer.

Fans will have to wait almost a week for their next fix as Celebrity Traitors goes back on break. The BBC blockbuster has continued to astound viewers in its debut outing.

Even more of the star-studded cast have left the show after two more dramatic evenings. Remind yourself of all the exits so far.

But when is the show on TV next? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is the Celebrity Traitors not on today?

Unlike the regular civilian version of the reality show, BBC’s all-star spin-off has just two episodes per week. The regular edition is usually on three nights-per-week and it takes some getting used to this reduced slate.

Celebrity Traitors is only broadcasting episodes on Wednesday and Thursday nights. It means viewers don’t have to worry about missing out on their Friday plans to watch the next instalment.

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

The show will be on a break until next Wednesday (October 29), so fans will be waiting quite the while for another episode. It is almost six days until the show returns after that dramatic conclusion yesterday (October 23).

Celebrity Traitors starts at 9pm on Wednesday with another episode following on October 30 at the same time. The finale is due to take place on Thursday, November 7.

The preview for episode seven, via Radio Times , reads: “As morning breaks, breakfast proves to be a wake-up call for the faithful as the traitors strike again. Bridges need to be built if the celebrity players hope to add money to the prize fund, but with protection from murder on offer, some may be more interested in looking after number one.

“At the round table, suspicions continue to rise. Can the traitors deflect accusations, or will the faithful see through their lies?”

