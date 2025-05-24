A place in the Premier League is up for grabs in the Championship play-off final 👀

Sunderland and Sheffield United are bidding for promotion.

The teams finished 3rd and 4th in the 2024/25 season.

But how can you watch the play-off final?

It is the richest match in football with a place in the Premier League - and the richest it contains - at stake. After the monthly grind of the season and the drama of the play-offs semi-finals it all comes down to one game.

Sunderland are looking to secure a return to the promised land for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Meanwhile Sheffield United are looking to bounce straight back after their struggles in 2023/24.

If you are wanting to watch the match at home - you will want to know what channel it is on. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the Championship play-off final on TV?

The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final trophy | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all of the EFL play-off finals over the bank holiday weekend - starting with the Championship final today (May 24). It will also be live on Now TV for subscribers who have the sports package.

What time is the Championship play-off final on TV?

Sky’s coverage of the play-off final is set to begin at 2pm, it has been confirmed. The game is set to kick-off at the slightly unusual time of 3.01pm - with all of the EFL play-off finals starting one minute late.

It is to raise awareness for the ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign which encourages football fans to learn CPR.

Which channel is Championship play-off final on?

The match will be live on both Sky Sports Main Event/ HD and Sky Sports Football/ HD. Coverage will start at 2pm on both channels, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Now TV subscribers with the sports package will also be able find the match on these channels this afternoon. The play-off final can go to extra-time if the teams can’t be separated after 90 minutes and then penalties as well, if needed.

