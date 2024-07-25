Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The official schedule and set times for Creamfields North 2024 is out!

Creamfields North 2024 has revealed the full timetable for this year’s event

The festival, taking place at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire, still has some questions surrounding the guests to be announced

Take a look at who is playing where, and start speculating who the guests could be

Creamfields North have officially released their timetable for this year’s event at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire.

Start your speculation now by looking over this year’s set times, as there are still a number of artists to be announced across a number of the smaller stages, while those worrying about the weather fear not.

This year, Creamfields have created an indoor space for their main stage (ARC), so come rain or shine, nature won’t stop you from enjoying some of this year’s incredible acts. The only problem now is - who is clashing with who?

Take a look at the full schedule for Creamfields 2024 below and make your last-minute decision if you’re going to head along or not.

Creamfields North 2024: Full list of set times and stage splits

Thursday 22 August 2024

Cream

17:00 - 18:00: Emma Forster

18:00 - 19:00: Woody Cook

19:00 - 20:00: Chapter & Verse

20:00 - 21:00: Guest TBA

21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights

22:00 - 23:00: Morgan Seatree

Pepsi Max Presents Rong

17:00 - 18:00: Mike T

18:00 - 19:00: Liam Wilson

19:00 - 20:00: David Forbes

20:00 - 21:00: Christina Novelli

21:00 - 22:00: Scot Project

22:00 - 23:00: Matty Ralph

Cream Terrace

17:00 - 18:00: Next Generation Noise

18:00 - 19:00: Mark Roma

19:00 - 20:00: Pink Panda

20:00 - 21:00: Marnik

21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals

22:00 - 23:00: Lunax

Nation

17:00 - 18:00: Matt Thiss

18:00 - 19:00: Charlotte Devaney

19:00 - 20:00: Ryan Spicer

20:00 - 21:00: Tyrone + Floor

21:00 - 22:00: Jamie Duggan

22:00 - 23:00: Skepsis

Friday 23 August 2024

ARC

18:00 - 18:30: Amelia Preston

18:30 - 19:30: Scooter

19:45 - 21:00: Timmy Trumpet

21:30 - 23:00: Hardwell Zenless Zone Zero Stage

15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn

16:00 - 17:30: Cloonee

17:30 - 19:00: SOSA

19:00 - 21:00: Steve Angello and Secret Special Guest

21:00 - 23:00: FISHER

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Venom

16:00 - 17:00: Adrianna

17:00 - 18:30: Marie Vaunt

18:30 - 20:00: Eli Brown

20:00 - 21:30: Enrico Sangiuliano

21:30 - 23:00: Charlotte de Witte

Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise

15:00 - 16:30: M-High

16:30 - 18:00: Alisha B2B Luke Dean

18:00 - 19:30: East End Dubs

19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82

21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones

Misfit

15:00 - 17:00: Bugwell

17:00 - 18:00: David Rust

18:00 - 19:00: Multunes

19:00 - 20:00: Darren Styles

20:00 - 21:00: Will Sparks

21:00 - 22:15: Ben Nicky

22:15 - 23:00: Sub Zero Project

Andy C presents One 7 Four

15:00 - 15:45: Bugwell

15:45 - 16:30: James Hiraeth

16:30 - 17:30: Randall B2B Benny L

17:30 - 18:30: Lens

18:30 - 19:30: Turno presents Game Time

19:30 - 20:30: Dimension

20:30 - 22:00: Andy C

22:00 - 23:00: Mozey

Teletech

15:00 - 16:L00: Danielle Ciuro

16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farrell

17:30 - 18:45: AZYR

18:45 - 20:00: Sara Landry

20:00 - 21:30: blk.

21:30 - 23:00: Brutalismus 3000 (Live)

Girls Don’t Sync Takeover

15:00 - 16:00: Jade Edwards

16:00 - 17:00: Continental GT

17:00 - 18:30: Murphy’s Law (UKG Set)

18:30 - 20:00: p-rallel

20:00 - 21:30: Paige Tomlinson

21:30 - 23:00: Girl’s Don’t Sync

Pepsi Max

15:00 - 16:00: DKH

16:00 - 17:00: Leena Punks

17:00 - 18:00: Factor B

18:00 - 19:00: Markus Schulz

19:00 - 20:00: Dash Berlin

20:00 - 21:00: Giuseppe Ottaviani

21:00 - 22:00: Craig Connelly

22:00 - 23:00: Renegade System

Saturday 24 August 2024

ARC

14:00 - 15:00: Ricco

15:00 - 16:30: Millie Cotton

16:30 - 18:00: Tyson O’Brien

18:00 - 19:30: Eliza Rose

19:30 - 21:00: MK

21:30 - 23:00: Calvin Harris

Zenless Zone Zero Stage

14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA

15:00 - 16:00: Beuz

16:00 - 18:00: Armin van Buuren

18:00 - 18:45: Kimmick

19:15 - 20:45: Martin Garrix

21:00 - 22:30: Third Party

22:30 - 23:30: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

22:30 - 01:00: Ben Hemsley

01:00 - 02:30: Tiesto

02:30 - 04:00: Casso B2B Daire

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA

15:00 - 16:00: Guest TBA

16:30 - 18:00: It’s Murph

18:00 - 19:30: Pete Tong

19:30 - 21:00: Ewan McVicar

21:00 - 22:30: Mochakk

22:30 - 00:00: Peggy Gou

00:00 - 02:00: Eric Prydz

02:00 - 04:00: Patrick Topping B2B Solomun

Runway presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick

14:00 - 15:30: Lewis Taylor

15:30 - 17:00: Raphi

17:00 - 18:30: Patrick Topping

18:30 - 20:00: John Summit

20:00 - 21:30: Prospa

21:30 - 23:00: Solardo

SUB_AURAL

16:00 - 17:00: Yako

17:00 - 18:30: North Base

18:30 - 19:30: Harriet Jaxxon

19:30 - 20:30: Koven

20:30 - 21:30: Friction

21:30 - 22:30: Hedex and Eksman

22:30 - 23:45: Kings of the Rollers & Inja

23:45 - 00:45: Hybrid Minds & Tempza

00:45 - 02:00: Sub Focus & I.D

02:00 - 03:00: Bou & B Live 247

03:00 - 04:00: K Motionz

XXL

15:00 - 17:00: Leaha

17:00 - 18:00: Faster Horses

18:30 - 19:30: Vladimir Dubyshkin (LIVE)

19:30 - 21:30: Funk Tribu

21:30 - 23:30: TRYM

23:30 - 01:00: DJ Daddy Trance

01:00 - 02:30: I Hate Models

02:30 - 04:00: Nico Moreno

Warehouse

14:00 - 15:30: Guest TBA

15:30 - 17:00: James Organ

17:00 - 18:30: Chris Avantgarde

18:30 - 20:00: Franky Wah

20:00 - 21:30: Mathame

21:30 - 23:00: Gorgon City

Goodgreed X-tra Hard

15:00 - 16:00: Healy

16:00 - 17:00: Kaos Brothers

17:00 - 18:00: MDDLTN & Morgan Kasiera

18:00 - 19:00: Phil Mackintosh

19:00 - 20:00: Andy Whitby

20:00 - 21:00: Olly James

21:00 - 22:00: Paul Clark

22:00 - 23:00: DJ Isaac

23:00 - 00:00: DA TWEEKAZ

00:00 - 01:00: Coone

01:00 - 02:00: Creeds & Helen KA

02:00 - 03:00: Joey Riot

03:00 - 04:00: D-WILLZ

Pepsi Max presents Rong

14:00 - 15:30: Anselli

15:30 - 16:45 Maria Healy

16:45 - 18:00: Xjaro & Pitch

18:00 - 19:15: Amy Wiles

19:15 - 20:30: Daxson

20:30 - 22:00: Billy Gillies

22:00 - 23:30: Bryan Kearney

22:30 - 00:30: Symmetrik

00:30 - 01:30: Shugz

01:30 - 02:45: Maddix

Sunday 25 August 2024

ARC

12:00 - 13:00: Dean Peet

13:00 - 14:00: Jazzy

14:00 - 15:30: Sam Divine

15:30 - 17:00: BELTERS ONLY

17:00 - 18:00: Example

18:30 - 20:00: CHURCH SERVICE

20:00 - 21:00: Lufthaus

21:30 - 23:00: Alesso

Zenless Zone Zero Stage

12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA

13:30 - 14:30: Carla

14:30 - 15:30: Sammy Virji

15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing

17:30 - 18:45: Chase & Status (LIVE)

19:00 - 20:15: Max Dean

20:15 - 21:30: Chris Stussy

21:30 - 23:00: Michael Bibi

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA

13:30 - 14:30: Billy Does

15:00 - 16:30: Matrefakt

16:30 - 18:00: Layla Benitez

18:00 - 19:30: Kevin de Vries

19:30 - 21:00: Artbat

21:00 - 23:00: Camelphat

Teletech

13:00 - 14:30: Billy Does

14:30 - 16:00: Sikoti

16:00 - 17:00: Anetha

17:00 - 18:30: Kander

18:00 - 19:30: 999999999

18:30 - 20:00: Kobosil

20:00 - 21:30: 999999999

21:30 - 23:00: Charlie Sparks

Pepsi Max

12:00 - 13:00: Jay Hayton

13:00 - 14:00: Danny Eaton

14:00 - 15:00: Tyler Jack

15:00 - 16:15: Nilsix

16:15 - 17:30: Nifra

17:30 - 19:00: Aly & Fila

19:00 - 20:30: Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella

20:30 - 22:00: Sneijder Presents Alt1

22:00 - 23:00: Fish56Octagon

Our House

12:00 - 13:15: Genesi

13:15 - 14:30: Ferrck Dawn

14:30 - 15:45: Mistajam

15:45 - 17:15: Tita Lau

17:15 - 18:45: Hugel

18:45 - 20:15: Meduza

20:15 - 21:45: James Hype

21:45 - 23:00: Low Steppa

Runway presented by SHEIN

12:00 - 13:00: Guest TBA

13:00 - 14:00: Guest TBA

14:00 - 15:30: Joella Jackson

15:30 - 17:00: Sarah Story

17:00 - 18:30: Josh Baker

18:30 - 20:00: PAWSA

20:00 - 21:30: ANOTR

21:30 - 23:00: BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set)

Fatboy Slim Loves

12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA

13:30 - 14:30: Guest TBA

14:30 - 15:30: Guest TBA

15:30 - 17:00: Pretty Girl

17:00 - 18:30: Eats Everything

18:30 - 20:00: Salute

20:00 - 21:30: Barry Can’t Swim

21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim

Full On