How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are left? Disney Plus schedule explained
- Daredevil: Born Again releases weekly on Disney Plus.
- Episode 7 is set to arrive on streaming this week.
- But how many episodes are left?
Daredevil: Born Again is back with another brand new episode this week. However fans might be wondering just how much of the season is left.
The Disney Plus show is a revival of the acclaimed Netflix superhero series Daredevil, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018. Charlie Cox has returned as Matt Murdock/ the titular hero and remind yourself of who else is back.
Fans were treated to a double-bill last week as the series entered its back-half. But how many episodes are left?
What time is Daredevil: Born Again out?
The next episode of the show is set to arrive on Disney Plus today (April 1) in the US and tomorrow (April 2) in the UK and Europe. It will be released at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT for American audiences.
Due to the differences in time zones, Daredevil will drop on streaming for British viewers at 2am on Wednesday mornings. The previous couple arrived slightly earlier due to daylight savings time starting in America, but now the clocks have gone forward on this side of the Atlantic, normal service has resumed.
How many episodes are in Daredevil: Born Again season one?
The show has released 6 episodes as of March 25, with the seventh episode set to drop on April 1/ 2. You might be wondering how much of the season is left.
Daredevil: Born Again will have nine episodes in total in its first season. So there are two more instalments after this week.
Will there be a season two of Daredevil: Born Again?
Disney has already confirmed plans for a second series of the Daredevil revival show. Filming has begun and it is expected to release on streaming in 2026.
When the show was announced, it was originally due to be 18 episodes long but that was before it underwent a creative reboot. As a result the episodes have been split between season one and two.
