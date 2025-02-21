Death in Paradise features new faces for Series 14 on the BBC 🌴

Death in Paradise features plenty of new faces this year.

The beloved BBC crime drama has seen major change after key departure.

A new DI has arrived in Saint Marie - but who plays them?

Death in Paradise is back for another season of sun, sea and murder. It is all change in Saint Marie after the departure of Ralf Little last year.

Don Gilet has taken over as the fish-out-of-water British detective dispatched to the Caribbean. He made his debut in the 2024 Christmas special and is now in his first full season.

But who else has joined the cast for series 14? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the new actors on Death in Paradise this year?

Death in Paradise series 14 cast | BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

Don Gilet has taken the headlines as the new DI in Saint Marie - he plays the character of Mervin Wilson. A Londoner who came to the island in search of his birth mother and was initially reluctant to stay.

He is not the only new face in the Saint Marie police station. Fellow Brit Shaquille Ali-Yebuah plays the latest recruit, Officer Sebastian Rose - who joins the team after the death of Benjamin Brice in the first episode of the season.

Who are the guest stars for Death in Paradise series 14?

Death in Paradise will also feature plenty of guest stars throughout the season, with new faces popping up for the cases of the week. The guest stars include:

Tobi Bakare (Kingsman) - reprising his role of Sergeant JP Hooper

Michelle Greenidge (Kaos)

Joy Richardson (Dreamland)

Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point)

Anthony J. Abraham (The Acolyte)

Simon Lennon (Our Girl)

Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic)

Adam James (The Day of The Jackal)

David Avery (Gangs of London)

Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal)

Patricia Allison (Sex Education)

Imogen King (Love Rat)

David Mumeni (Bridgerton)

Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run)

Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down)

Chantelle Alle (Hijack)

Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power)

Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds)

Tony Marshall (Casualty)

Charlotte Spencer (The Gold)

Tala Gouveia (McDonald & Dodds)

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City)

Gerard Horan (Detectorists)

Judith Jacob (The Five)

Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell)

Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man)

Who is in the main cast of Death in Paradise?

Don Gilet - as DI Mervin Wilson

Shantol Jackson - as Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder - as Officer Darlene Curtis

Don Warrington - as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Élizabeth Bourgine - as Catherine Bordey

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah - as Officer Sebastian Rose

Where have you seen Death in Paradise actors before?

You might be wondering why the actors in series 14 of Death in Paradise might be ringing some bells. See the list of guest stars for the episodes above to see where you know them from.

Don Gilet

Before becoming the star of Death in Paradise, Don has had a long career on the small screen. You may recognise him as DS Nicky Cole from 55 Degrees North.

He also played Jesse Law in Holby City from 2014 to 2016. But you perhaps best remember him from playing Lucas Johnson in a number of different spells over the years on EastEnders.

Shantol Jackson

Shantol’s best known role is as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise - and she also reprised the role for an episode of the spin off Beyond Paradise. But she was also part of the cast for the 2018 film Yardie - playing Yvonne in the movie.

Ginny Holder

Viewers may recognise Ginny also from her time in Holby City. She played the character of Thandie Abebe-Griffin on the BBC show.

She has also appeared in other shows like A Touch of Frost and The Bill. She also appeared in 20 episodes of Family Affairs in the 2000s and featured in a number of episodes of The Capture between 2019 and 2022.

Don Warrington

The commissioner has had a decades long career in acting - so you may recognise him from plenty of prior roles. He played Philip Smith in the ITV sitcom Rising Damp in the 1970s.

Don also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 and made it to week five - when he was eliminated. You may also recognise him from C.A.T.S Eyes in the 1980s or the show New Street Law which ran from 2006 to 2007.

Élizabeth Bourgine

French actor Élizabeth is best known to British audiences for her role on Death in Paradise - she has been part of the cast since series 1.

But she has also appeared in films such as the 2020 movie Maigret. She played Irène alongside icon of French cinema Gérard Depardieu.

Are you planning on tuning in for the new series of Death in Paradise tonight? Let me know what you think of Don Gilet by email: [email protected] .