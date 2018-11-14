Wigan's best Italian Restaurant: Vote for your favourite

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2018. A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?

We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous decor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018. The details of eligible restaurants will be published online.

So who is deserving of a place in our top 10?

To vote from the list, simply get a copy of the Wigan Post or Wigan Observer, fill in and return the coupon to the address given, stating the voting number and full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for your favourite from the list below by picking up a copy of the Wigan Post or Wigan Observer:

Franco’s, 5 Rodney Street, Wigan

La Sentidos Loca, 14 Market Street, Wigan

Aroma Di Verona, 1 King Street West, Wigan

Antica Roma, 52-54 Gerard Street, Ashton in Makerfield, Wigan

Primo, Market Approach, Gerard Street, Wigan

Rigaletto’s, 9 Loire Drive, Wigan

Pizza Hut, 2 Anjou Boulevard, Robin Park, Wigan

Bella Roma, 191 Main Street, Billinge, Wigan

Divino, 4 Orrell Road, Orrell, Wigan

Sorrento Orrell, 1 - 5 Gathurst Road, Orrell Post, Wigan

La Mama, 19 High Street, Standish, Wigan

Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan

Pesto @ Dicconson Arms, 206 Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge, Wigan