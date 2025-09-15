Adolescence triumphed at the Emmy Awards overnight 😍🚨

Adolescence was the big winner at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Apple TV’s The Studio and HBO Max’s The Pitt also won multiple gongs.

But what did the full list of awards look like?

Fresh of its triumph at the National Television Awards, Adolescence has triumphed again - this time at the Emmy Awards in America. The Netflix sensation was the biggest winner at the ceremony overnight.

Owen Cooper was among the acting winners, capping a seriously impressive year for the young actor. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus’ The Studio dominated the comedy categories this year.

But what did the full list of award winners look like? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was the host of the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Owen Cooper attends Netflix's FYSEE ADOLESCENCE ATAS Official. | Getty Images for Netflix

Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California on Sunday (September 14) night - the early hours of today (September 15) in the UK. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze was on hosting duties.

You may have seen him hosting Saturday Night Live in recent years, including an episode with Coldplay as the special guests.

Full list of Emmy Awards winners for 2025

The awards have been handed out at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The winners included the following:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nominees:

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Winner: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominees:

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominees:

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO)

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Nominees:

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Winner: The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Talk Show

Nominees:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Winner: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Nominees:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Nominees:

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special (NBC)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar (Fox)

Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (Peacock)

Winner: Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV+)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This as Noah Roklov (Netflix)

Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (FX)

Winner: Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max)

Uzo Aduba – The Residence as Cordelia Cupp (Netflix)

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This as Joanne (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney "Syd" Adamu (FX)

Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (HBO Max)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise as Xavier Collins (Hulu)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel Miller (HBO)

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout (Apple TV+)

Winner: Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Britt Lower – Severance as Helly R. (Apple TV+)

Kathy Bates – Matlock as Madeline "Matty" Matlock / Madeline Kingston (CBS)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler (Netflix)

Winner: Britt Lower – Severance as Helly R. (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominess:

Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix)

Colin Farrell – The Penguin as Oswald "Oz" Cobb / The Penguin (HBO)

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent as Rozat "Rusty" Sabich (Apple TV+)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief as Ray Driscoll (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story as Erik Menendez (Netflix)

Winner: Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominees:

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin as Sofia Falcone / Sofia Gigante / The Hangman (HBO)

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer as Catherine Ravenscroft (Apple TV+)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens as Devon DeWitt (Netflix)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror: "Common People" as Amanda Waters (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex as Molly Kochan (FX)

Winner: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin as Sofia Falcone / Sofia Gigante / The Hangman (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel (HBO)

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio as Sal Saperstein (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons as Danny (Netflix)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking as Dr. Paul Rhoades (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (FX)

Michael Urie – Shrinking as Brian (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live as various characters (NBC)

Winner: Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear as Tina Marrero (FX)

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio as Maya Mason (Apple TV+)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio as Patty Leigh (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby Evans (Apple TV+)

Winner: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry – Severance as Dylan George (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett (HBO)

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus as Timothy Ratliff (HBO)

James Marsden – Paradise as President Cal Bradford (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus as Frank (HBO)

John Turturro – Severance as Irving Bailiff (Apple TV+)

Winners: Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt as Charge Nurse Dana Evans (HBO Max)

Patricia Arquette – Severance as Harmony Cobel (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy (HBO)

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise as Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond (Hulu)

Parker Posey – The White Lotus as Victoria Ratliff (HBO)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus as Belinda Lindsey (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus as Chelsea (HBO)

Winner: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt as Charge Nurse Dana Evans (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominees:

Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix)

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story as José Menendez (Netflix)

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent as Raymond Horgan (Apple TV+)

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex as Neighbor Guy (FX)

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent as Tommy Motto (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)

Winner: Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominees:

Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix)

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent as Barbara Sabich (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin as Francis Cobb (HBO)

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story as Kitty Menendez (Netflix)

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex as Nikki Boyer (FX)

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence as Manda Miller (Netflix)

Winner: Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Nominees:

The Studio: "The Oner" – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Apple TV+)

The Bear: "Napkins" – Ayo Edebiri (FX)

Hacks: "A Slippery Slope" – Lucia Aniello (HBO Max)

Mid-Century Modern: "Here's to You, Mrs. Schneiderman" – James Burrows (Hulu)

The Rehearsal: "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder (HBO)

Winner: The Studio: "The Oner" – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Nominees:

Slow Horses: "Hello Goodbye" – Adam Randall (Apple TV+)

Andor: "Who Are You?" – Janus Metz (Disney+)

The Pitt: "6:00 P.M." – Amanda Marsalis (HBO Max)

The Pitt: "7:00 A.M." – John Wells (HBO Max)

Severance: "Chikhai Bardo" – Jessica Lee Gagné (Apple TV+)

Severance: "Cold Harbor" – Ben Stiller (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus: "Amor Fati" – Mike White (HBO)

Winner: Slow Horses: "Hello Goodbye" – Adam Randall (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominees:

Adolescence – Philip Barantini (Netflix)

Dying for Sex: "It's Not That Serious" – Shannon Murphy (FX)

The Penguin: "Cent'Anni" – Helen Shaver (HBO)

The Penguin: "A Great or Little Thing" – Jennifer Getzinger (HBO)

Sirens: "Exile" – Nicole Kassell (Netflix)

Zero Day – Lesli Linka Glatter (Netflix)

Winner: Adolescence – Philip Barantini (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Nominees:

The Studio: "The Promotion" – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary: "Back to School" – Quinta Brunson (ABC)

Hacks: "A Slippery Slope" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (HBO Max)

The Rehearsal: "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere: "AGG" – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett (HBO)

What We Do in the Shadows: "The Finale" – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms (FX)

Winner: The Studio: "The Promotion" – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Nominees:

Andor: "Welcome to the Rebellion" – Dan Gilroy (Disney+)

The Pitt: "2:00 P.M." – Joe Sachs (HBO Max)

The Pitt: "7:00 A.M." – R. Scott Gemmill (HBO Max)

Severance: "Cold Harbor" – Dan Erickson (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses: "Hello Goodbye" – Will Smith (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus: "Full-Moon Party" – Mike White (HBO)

Winner: Andor: "Welcome to the Rebellion" – Dan Gilroy (Disney+)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominees:

Adolescence – Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (Netflix)

Black Mirror: "Common People" – Story by : Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali Teleplay by : Charlie Brooker (Netflix)

Dying for Sex: "Good Value Diet Soda" – Story by : Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether

Teleplay by : Kim Rosenstock (FX)

The Penguin: "A Great or Little Thing" – Lauren LeFranc (HBO)

Say Nothing: "The People In The Dirt" – Joshua Zetumer (FX)

Winner: Adolescence – Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Nominees:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Who won the most awards at 2025 Emmy Awards?

Netflix sensation Adolescence walked away with the most awards of any show at this year’s edition of the Emmy Awards. It won six in total, including multiple acting awards, out of the eight it was nominated for.

The Studio and The Pitt were the other big winners on the night with four and three gongs each. Hacks also walked away with two awards.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.