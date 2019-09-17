A new play with a focus of men's mental health will premier in Salford

The production takes a look at male friendship, the perception of masculinity and how attitudes towards men’s mental health has shifted over the years.

Manchester based theatre company Box of Tricks presents Under Three Moons, beginning its national tour at The Lowry on Tuesday, September 24 until Saturday, September 28.

Under Three Moons takes place on three nights, across three decades of two friends’ lives.

From a school trip to France as teenagers, a surf shack in their twenties and Christmas in their thirties, Mike and Paul meet up and talk into the night.

Exploring boyhood to manhood to fatherhood, these are the nights they share.

Co-Artistic Director of Box of Tricks, Adam Quayle said: “In recent years, a long-overdue conversation about male mental health has been sparked.

“As a society, we’re finally beginning to recognise that a culture of not talking, of ‘manning up’ is making men miserable.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45.”

It tells the story of two men growing together, a relationship that’s close but often unarticulated.

Under Three Moons shows how the lack of direct expression can become the defining trait in a life.

The play also explores society’s shifting view of male identity, how they’ve gone from the talk of lad culture to the metro-sexual and now toxic masculinity.

Adam said: “Box of Tricks’ mission is ‘every story told, every voice heard’.

“That applies not just to the work we put on stage but to the world beyond, our audiences and everyone with whom we engage.”

Daniel Kanaber’s play is the company’s sixth national touring production, starring Darren Kuppan as Paul and Kyle Rowe as Michael.

Under Three Moons is directed by Adam Quayle himself and designed by award-winning designer Katie Scott.

September 24 - September 28, The Lowry. Visit www.boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk.