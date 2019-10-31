Wigan DJ releases debut album of self-penned songs after 15 years of spinning the decks

A Wigan DJ who has been spinning the decks for a decade and a half is marking another chapter in his career by releasing his debut album.

Stu Finch, better known as MC Finchy, is bringing out his first full-length XV featuring (appropriately) 15 tracks showcasing his ability as a writer of original material.

Other news: Wigan pub welcomes season of silverware with awards cabinet filled



The album is crammed with uplifting dance floor fillers with a Clubland feel to them, with an array of singers also making appearances as guest vocalists.

In one of the highest-profile collaborations on the album Jenny Jones, who was on reality TV show The Voice, lends her vocal cords to a couple of the tracks.

Stu decided to create XV in a spur-of-the-moment decision when he had already established a successful career which has taken him to some of the world’s best-known party spots with his own personal blend of everything from deep house to UK hardcore and commercial dance songs.

He said: “The album is a celebration of 15 years in the music industry. It’s a good amalgamation of different influences and people’s voices.

“Most of it is being kept under wraps but there’s a sample out there for Moving Sunshine.

“It’s geared towards that Clubland, Wigan Pier style. There are not that many full albums of original material put out there for this type of music. I’ve featured on a couple of compilations before but not done anything on this scale.

“It’s almost all new music, this has been a couple of years of work. It’s little ideas that I’ve put together until finally I’ve got round to doing something with them.

“It’s definitely exciting and the response so far has been amazing.”

As well as the new tracks Stu has written XV also contains a nod to his roots with a remix of one of his old anthems called Ozone Bounce.

Stu recently celebrated 15 years of MC Finchy with a massive hometown show at Pure nightclub in Wigan town centre.

XV is available now for pre-order and out on November 25. Find out more at www.mcfinchy.com/shop