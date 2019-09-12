Wigan musician set for America tour

A Wigan musician and his bandmates are embarking on a tour to America to mark the release of their highly anticipated new album.

Christian Burns will be jetting off to the States with Mark Barry and Stephen McNally, who together form pop trio BBMak, for their first tour in 16 years.

The tour, called Back Here after one of their most successful songs, will see BBMak perform some of their most popular hits as well as new tracks from their third studio album, Powerstation.

Singer-songwriter Christian and his bandmates will kick off their tour with a gig in San Diego on November 3, and will finish in Glasgow on December 16.

In between, they’ll fly to California for performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anaheim, before performing twice at Disney World in Florida.

Dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester will follow before the tour comes to a close in Scotland.

The band have also released their new single, “So Far Away” from their forthcoming album Powerstation.

BBMak reunited after a 15 year hiatus.

They went their separate ways in 2003 after having released two studio albums and seven singles, leaving Christian to craft a solo career.

“When we got back together last year, we never dreamed we would end up where we are today,” Christian said.

“We had such good times with BBMak, from touring with *NSYNC to performing on The Tonight Show to being a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we thought maybe that was enough.

“But when we got together again, the magic was still there, so much so that we started writing music again like not a moment had passed.

“The result is Powerstation, which is coming out in October and we literally can’t wait for you to hear it.”

He added: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the love, support and excitement from everyone who has come to see us at our shows or written to us online to tell us how much it means to you that we’re together again.”

The multi-platinum selling pop group has sold more than three million albums to date and had hit singles worldwide between 1999 and 2003.

Their debut single Back Here, released in 1999, barely scratched the surface of the UK Top 40 but did reach number one in the American radio charts and in Japan.

The release of debut album Sooner Or Later in 2000 saw the single re-released and reach the dizzy heights of number five in the UK

charts.

They performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and their songs appeared in films such as The Princess Diaries and Treasure Planet.

Tickets for BBMak’s tour are on sale now at www.livenation.co.uk