Wigan rockers celebrate record deal with Italian label

Andrew Nowell speaks to Deepshade about their new album...

A Wigan rock band has secured an international record deal as it releases its thunderous new album.

Deepshade has made a name for itself with a heavy, grungy brand of rock but is adding some light to the shade with psychedelic twists on second full-length effort Soul Divider.

And the album, which the group worked on with popular Wigan producer and Merry Hell member John Kettle, will be on the shelves far and wide after the group signed to Italian rock and metal specialist label Wormholedeath.

Deepshade, made up of guitarist and vocalist David Rybka, bassist Tom Doherty and drummer Chris Oldfield, has signed a two-album deal which means they will head back to the studio to create another full-length set for release in 2020.

David says the band has evolved on Soul Divider’s 10 tracks, with Francis Lydiate providing additional keyboard touches in the studio, while the lyrics have a personal bent which should be relatable for fans.

He said: “It’s exciting to be signed. It’s a step up the ladder. We’ve been plugging away at this for ages and it has paid off.

“Our early stuff was quite grungy, this is a bit more psychedelic but it’s still heavy stoner rock. It’s got a different edge to it this time.

“It’s quite hard to explain what the songs are about but the album is focused on getting through a lot of trouble and tough times in life.

“It’s quite an in-depth album, lyrically.”

Deepshade’s sound has drawn comparison with acts ranging from heavy rock legends Led Zeppelin to bands such as Kyuss, with other influences including Nirvana, Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Pink Floyd and The Doors.

The new album, the follow-up to 2015 debut Everything Popular Is Wrong, also has a striking visual element, with a hand-painted cover produced by one of David’s friends.

Soul Divider, by Deepshade, is out on JUne 21 through Wormholedeath. For more information about the band visit deepshadehq.com or search for the group’s name on Twitter, Facebook or Youtube.