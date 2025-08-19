Looking to enjoy an alcoholic beverage at Bramham Park? You might want to reconsider the kegs...

Leeds Festival is only a few days away, and that essential pack will no doubt include a bit of tipple.

But by definition, what does the festival consider a “little bit of tipple?”

Here are the rules in 2025 on how much you can bring, and if you can still buy alcohol at the on-site Co-op.

Glorious sunshine, music and a cold, tasty alcoholic beverage - for many, it’s the perfect moment at one of the many UK music festivals that take place throughout the summer.

Leeds Festival is no stranger to this either, with many of the estimated 80,000 people set to attend this year’s event at Bramham Park no doubt at some point or another looking to queue up for a “cold one,” or back at the campsites having a bit of a knees up after the evening’s entertainment.

Responsibly, might I add - no one wants to have a drunkard crashing through their tent after a little bit too much imbibing.

So, how much alcohol can you take with you to Leeds Festival this year? What is considered a level for “personal consumption”? Can you still buy alcohol at the on-site Co-op this year, and can you possibly bring your own tinnies into the main arena in 2025?

Here’s the rules regarding bringing alcohol to Bramham Park this Bank Holiday Weekend.

How much alcohol can I bring with me to Leeds Festival?

Just how much is too much? What are the limits on bringing alcohol to Leeds Festival in 2025, and can you bring any into the main arena this year? | Canva

The official policy in the terms and conditions of your ticket states that the amount should be "for personal consumption" and not "excessive."

While there isn't a strict limit like a certain number of cans or bottles, if you show up with a huge, commercial-sized supply, it may be questioned by security.

As a general rule, bring what you can reasonably carry and what you expect to drink over the weekend. No keggers, we’re afraid.

How much alcohol can I buy at the on-site Co-op at Leeds Festival?

There is no limit to the amount of alcohol you can buy at the on-site Co-op at Leeds Festival; however, they - much like in stores across the country - may question you for the amount of alcohol you have bought if you are inebriated.

The Co-op will also be enforcing the “Challenge 25” policy, meaning that you will have to bring a form of photo ID with you in the event you look under the age of 25. You have been warned.

Can I bring alcohol with me into the main arena at Leeds Festival?

No, you cannot bring your own alcohol into the main arena, which is a very strict rule enforced at the festival.

Bag searches will be conducted before entering the main arena, and alcohol will be confiscated.

There are plenty of bars available inside the main arena, where alcoholic beverages can be bought. So don’t run the risk of trying to sneak in some grog to watch the bands this year.

