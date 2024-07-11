Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the final touches for TRNSMT 2024 take place at Glasgow Green before gates open tomorrow, we focus on Friday’s headline today; Liam Gallagher.

The former (or current for those who still hold out hope) Oasis frontman is set to close out the first day of the festival, joined by Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris as this year’s headliners. Gallagher also has been in fine form, not resting on his laurels despite the busy festival schedule.

The festival provides a brief respite from Gallagher’s widespread UK tour he’s currently embarked on, celebrating 30 years since the release of Oasis’ celebrated album, and a watershed moment in Britpop, “Definitely Maybe,” with fans of Manchester’s finest still holding out hope of that reunion show.

But thankfully, looking at Gallagher’s setlist throughout the tour, those in Glasgow looking for a “Cool Britannia” sing-a-long are lucky, as are fashion aficionados if the merchandise that the singer has had for sale during his tour is also available from the festival’s merchandise tents.

But will the weather hold out for the “Supersonic” singer, or will the rain continue leaving fans trying their best not to “Look Back In Anger?”

Puns intended.

What time is Liam Gallagher on the main stage at TRNSMT 2024?

Liam Gallagher returns to Glasgow Green to headline TRNSMT 2024 on Friday - but will the weather hold out for his performance? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is expected to be on the main stage at TRNSMT 2024 at 9:20pm, with his set being the final performance that evening before curfew.

What is the weather forecast for Liam Gallagher’s set at TRNSMT 2024?

It should be a cloudy but clear night by the time Liam Gallagher takes to the stage, with the Met Office’s forecast for Friday reading “Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.”

7pm : Cloudy (18°c/16°c.)

: Cloudy (18°c/16°c.) 10pm : Partly cloudy night (14°c/14°c)

: Partly cloudy night (14°c/14°c) 12am: Partly cloudy night (12°/12°)

What merchandise of Liam Gallagher’s could be for sale at TRNSMT 2024?

Some of the options that could be available at TRNSMT 2024 regarding Liam Gallagher merchandise include two variants of the "LGDM30" t-shirts (Credit: Getty/Liam Gallagher Store) | Getty/Liam Gallagher Store

If the same merchandise is sold at TRNSMT as it has during Gallagher’s live shows, then even the less ardent Oasis fan might have their head turned. The “LGDM30” range includes tote bags, badges, two variants of a shirt (one with Liam Gallagher’s portrait as a print, the other with a patch on the bottom right of the shirt) and a bucket hat.

They are certainly attuned for either the festival season or those who recall the pills, thrills and bellyaches that occurred during the heyday of the Hacienda and “baggy” music.

What could Liam Gallagher’s setlist at TRNSMT 2024 look like?

With Liam Gallagher currently touring “Definitely Maybe” as the album celebrates its 30th anniversary, it comes as no surprise that the setlist is brimming with Oasis songs, with a nod to The Beatles during the second encore.

Though we could imagine some of Gallagher’s solo works to be performed at TRNSMT 2024, here’s what he played on June 28 2024 at his homecoming show at the Co-Op Live, Manchester (Credit: Setlist.FM)

Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

Columbia (Oasis song)

Shakermaker (Oasis song)

Up in the Sky (Oasis song)

Digsy's Dinner (Oasis song)

Bring It On Down (Oasis song) (Dedicated to George Thompson)

Cloudburst (Oasis song) (Dedicated to Flo and Floella)

I Will Believe (Oasis song)

Half the World Away (Oasis song)

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman? (Oasis song)

Fade Away (Oasis song)

Lock All the Doors (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds cover) (Oasis demo version)

(It's Good) To Be Free (Oasis song)

Whatever (Oasis song)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Married With Children (Oasis song)

Encore:

Supersonic (Oasis song)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

Live Forever (Oasis song) (Dedicated to Peggie Gallagher)

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover)

Are you attending TRNSMT 2024 to see Liam Gallagher perform, or have you seen him on his “Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary” tour before his performance in Glasgow? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.