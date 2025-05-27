Love Island is promising “more twists” in the first teaser for series 12 on ITV2 🌴

Love Island will soon be back for series 12.

ITV2 has offered the first look at the season.

CEO of Love, Maya Jama, is demanding ‘more drama’ this summer.

Love Island is packing its bags and preparing to celebrate its 10th birthday with a brand new series this summer. A reunion special is set to air very soon on ITV2, it has been confirmed.

The broadcaster has dropped a first look at the latest edition of the iconic reality show. Released yesterday (May 26), it features host Maya Jama demanding ‘more drama’ and ‘more twists than ever’.

But how can you watch the teaser - and has a release date been confirmed? Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island drops first look at series 12

Maya Jama in the teaser for Love Island series 12 | ITV

The legendary ITV2 show is turning ten this summer - having launched in its current form back in June 2015, if you can believe it. Old favourites will be returning for a reunion special before series 12 begins in the near future.

During Code of Silence last night (May 26), ITV broadcast the first teaser for the upcoming season. It takes viewers behind the scenes at ‘Love Island HQ’ as CEO of Love Maya Jama is seen meeting with her team, in a fittingly Love Island-themed boardroom.

She demands “more twists” - with suggestions such as robots, moving it to the Isle of Wight and doing it on ice being quickly dismissed. The teaser ends with Maya saying: “This year I want more drama, more bombshells, more break-ups, more make-ups.”

We have embedded a post from ITV with the clip so you can watch it yourself. Give is a moment to load in.

When could Love Island series 12 start?

The first teaser for the latest season does not include a release date - beyond a vague ‘coming soon’. However with the show having been on the air for a decade, it does give plenty of clues for potential start dates.

Love Island traditionally starts on a Monday - for both the summer and winter seasons. The summer version of the show has usually begun in June in all but one series, with the second edition beginning slightly earlier in late May.

In the past two years, Love Island has started pretty early in June - June 5 2023 and June 3 2024. Both of these dates were Mondays and since ITV has only just started teasing the show, a rapid return on the first Monday of June this year (June 2) seems unlikely.

But the following week - June 9 - could be a strong candidate. While Love Island does tend to start earlier in June, it did begin on June 21 back in 2021 for series 7.

