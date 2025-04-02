61 huge gigs coming to Manchester to take you through to Parklife 2025 - including Sugababes and Dinosaur Jr

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:01 BST

61 concerts taking place in Manchester to tide you over before Parklife 2025 and Oasis’ reunion shows

Feeling a little lost on what to do ahead of Parklife 2025 or the eagerly-anticipated Oasis reunion shows at Heaton Park later in 2025?

And we don't blame you; with such a wealth of shows taking place from now until the end of the year, it's more a case of choice overload than a lack of options.

We could have extended this list into the Autumn, but we know you've got a lunch break to get back to. Instead, because both Parklife 2025 (with 50 Cent and Charli XCX headlining) and Oasis's Manchester show are huge moments this year, why not take a look at the assortment of events happening beforehand?

We've scoured Ticketmaster UK to bring you an eclectic range of concerts across the city, from the renowned King of Waltz to indie rock heroes. Many of which still have tickets available today.

So, what are we pencilling into our event calendar before Parklife 2025—and will you be heading to any of these shows yourself?

1. Andre Rieu - April 3 2025, Co-op Live

1. Andre Rieu - April 3 2025, Co-op Live

Prepare for an evening of classical grandeur as Andre Rieu brings his world-renowned orchestra to Co-op Live. Expect sweeping melodies, dazzling visuals, and a truly unforgettable performance from the King of Waltz. | Provided

2. Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - April 4 2025, AO Arena

2. Michael Ball & Alfie Boe - April 4 2025, AO Arena

The powerhouse duo of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will fill the AO Arena with their incredible vocal talents. Get ready for a night of soaring harmonies and beloved classics, as these two West End legends join forces. | Chelsea Dusfrene

3. Olly Alexander - April 4 2025, Aviva Studios

3. Olly Alexander - April 4 2025, Aviva Studios

Experience the cutting-edge artistry of Olly Alexander at Aviva Studios. Expect a visually stunning and sonically adventurous performance, showcasing his unique blend of pop, electronica, and theatrical flair. | Getty Images

4. Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls - April 5 2025, Manchester Academy

4. Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls - April 5 2025, Manchester Academy

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls are set to ignite the Manchester Academy with their high-energy folk-punk anthems. Expect a passionate and engaging live show, filled with sing-along moments and raw emotion. | Provided

