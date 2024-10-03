Netflix unveils first look at Harlan Coben's 'Missing You' filmed in Manchester - when it's out, plot and cast
Missing You will star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role of Kat Donovan, a detective specialising in Missing Persons. Featuring alongside her is Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer and James Nesbitt.
The five-part series arrives on Netflix in the New Year, and follows the success of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once, the most viewed show on the streaming platform in the first half of 2024. It is produced by Manchester’s Quay Street Studios with filming having taken place in the city and around the North West.
Among the locations was MNKY HSE, on Lloyd Street, with crews spotted there back in May. Four trucks were outside the swanky club and eatery – popular with influencers and footballers. Eleazar was also pictured in March filming on Hardman Street in Spinningfields.
Executive producer Richard Fee has previously said the the region was a natural choice for filming because of it’s ‘wealth’ of locations.
“We chose to build that geography using locations in the North West because we feel that it offers a lot of wealth of really brilliant locations, from the city centre of Manchester to stately homes,” he said.
What is Missing You about?
Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.
Full Missing You cast
- Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses, Harlots) - Kat Donovan
- Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) – Josh Buchanan
- Jessica Plummer (EastEnders, The Girl Before) – Stacey Embalo
- Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once, Obsession) – Ellis Stagger
- Sir Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) – Clint Donovan
- Steve Pemberton (Inside No9, Happy Valley) – Titus
- Marc Warren (Safe, Sexy Beast)- Monte Leburne
- Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Ridley Road) - Nurse Sally Steiner
- Lisa Faulkner (Archie, Unforgotten) - Dana Fells
- Mary Malone (Doctor Who, The Prince) – Aqua
- James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Bloodlands) – Calligan
- Matt Jay-Willis (Wolves of War, Love is Blind) - Darryl
- Rudi Dharmalingam - (The Lazarus Project, Wakefield) -Rishi
