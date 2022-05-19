The award-winning rave bingo event will also host a special event over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Organisers have announced a variety of new weekend dates at The Monaco on Atherton Road in Hindley.

The special event will take place on Saturday, June 4 - part of the four-day bank holiday weekend in the UK, and promises to be the start of an epic sun-kissed summer.

Coco Pops madness at Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a wild live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes which have created the most talked about night out in the country.

Visitors should brace themselves for a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with hits from across the ages all night long!

Since starting in April 2015, the event has reinvented what it means to go out.

Uniting crowds for nights of escapism and mayhem, it rejuvenated the quintessential quaint British pastime as an experiential and immersive live experience with nostalgia-soaked revelry.

Founder Jonny Bongo says: “The Jubilee weekend is taking shape to be truly epic at Bongo’s Bingo and we have got a brilliant run of shows into the summer at The Monaco.

"Wigan is always such a great place to be in and we can’t wait to be here during the long bank holiday weekend.”

The new Wigan dates are: May 13 and 27, June 4, 11, 18 and 24 and July 9, 22 and 30.