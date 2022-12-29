Indiependence will host an all-star band, which features members from a number of local acts, to bid farewell to 2022.

The group features Jake Dorman from Stanleys and The Lathums, Luke Ashton from The Facades, and Jack Heaton and Will Watts from Flechettes.

They will performing a range of classic indie songs, from Arctic Monkeys to Oasis to Catfish and The Bottlemen.