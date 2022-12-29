Indiependence: Wigan nightclub to see in 2023 with all-star band
A Wigan nightclub is preparing to welcome in the New Year with a night of live music.
By Sian Jones
Indiependence will host an all-star band, which features members from a number of local acts, to bid farewell to 2022.
The group features Jake Dorman from Stanleys and The Lathums, Luke Ashton from The Facades, and Jack Heaton and Will Watts from Flechettes.
They will performing a range of classic indie songs, from Arctic Monkeys to Oasis to Catfish and The Bottlemen.
Casino Club and Rivver will be providing support beforehand, while the club’s resident DJs Dave Sweetmore, Dean Rimmer and Jake Dorman, will all have sets after midnight.