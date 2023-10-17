Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pearce is a true legend on the British dance music scene and last November saw him sell out VIBE in Wigan.

He returns for another intimate event on Saturday, November 11, with tickets close to selling out.

Expect the biggest trance anthems of the 90s/00s alongside lasers, CO2 cannons and confetti.

Local talent supporting Pearce include Jamie Cooper, Adam Donnelly, Graeme Johnstone, Manchild and more.

The creator and original presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems, Pearce has been a driving force in the UK dance scene for many years.

He is renowned for his energetic, uplifting and anthemic “big room” sets incorporating trance/electro house and progressive interwoven with reworked classics and also for his trance anthems and pure trance sets.

Pearce has sold over a million mix compilation albums in the UK, with numerous top five UK chart positions.

He has held residencies in Ibiza, Ministry Of Sound in London and BCM in Mallorca, and has played at all the major dance festivals including Creamfields.

In 2000, Pearce created a new record label in partnership with BMG – NuLife Recordings – which scored a string of top 40 hits, including a number one with Rui da Silva's Touch Me and a number two with Truesteppers, Victoria Beckham and Dane Bowers' Out of Your Mind.