The hotel had planned to house asylum seekers after shutting its doors without notice on February 8, but these proposals were scrapped after the Government withdrew from the arrangement following pressure from Chorley Council.

Since then, its owners have stayed tight-lipped about their plans for the venue, with many anxious couples still waiting to hear back about their wedding refunds.

Despite its uncertain future, Park Hall will be opening the doors of its nightclub this Friday and Saturday for two nights of rave and dance music in celebration of ‘30 Years of Wigan Pier’.

Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard is reopening for a "30 Years of Wigan Pier" event this weekend, less than a month after it shut down and cancelled all weddings. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Thousands of people have booked tickets for the sold-out event which takes place over both nights from 9pm to 4am.

The “ultimate Wigan Pier experience” will boast three DJ stages – the club itself will feature live acts and a ‘Back to the 00s’ theme, the adjoining barn will host ‘Back to the 90s’ setlists and there will be more DJs mixing in the courtyard.

The event is celebrating 30 years since thousands of ravers from around the North West flocked to Wigan Pier for its famous club nights, featuring an eclectic mix of house, bounce and trance tunes.

The reopening of Park Hall might come as a bitter shock to couples whose weddings were cancelled without notice or explanation just three weeks ago, many of whom are still waiting to hear back about their wedding refunds.

Park Hall plans to reopen this weekend for a '30 Years of Wigan Pier' night on Friday (March 4) and Saturday (March 5)

The Post understands that the owners called a meeting of its former staff last week and a number of them were offered their jobs back.

Park Hall’s owner Harwinder Singh was asked about his plans for the future of the hotel, but he declined to comment.

In a Facebook post on Monday (February 28), Keith Friar – who worked as the resident DJ at Park Hall – said "the future of the hotel is still very uncertain”.

He said: “As you may be aware, the hotel is currently closed and the future of the hotel is still very uncertain. Unfortunately, the hotel’s communication systems are still out of operation and many staff have now found alternative employment.

“This is a very sad situation for everyone concerned, including myself, staff who love the hotel and many people who were expecting to hold their special occasions at this lovely venue.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by this situation and have had their lives turned upside down by this devastating news.”

Best Western is investigating the closure of Park Hall and said it could cut ties with the hotel depending on its findings.

"We are incredibly disappointed to hear the news coming from the Park Hall Hotel,” said a spokesman.

"We were unaware of the situation, and this is not the standard of guest experience we expect from the hotels we partner with.

"All hotels Best Western works with are independently owned and independently managed, so all operational decisions are taken by the hotel's owners, not the brand.