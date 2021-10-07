Are you dressing up for Halloween

REVEALED: The most Googled outfits ahead of Halloween 2021

It’s officially spooky season, and due to the COVID-related restrictions folk were living with for the majority of 2020 and part of 2021, this year is the first chance since 2019 for many to dress up in a fun fancy dress costume for a night out.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:50 pm

So, whether you want to get a little creative with your look this year, or play it safe and stick to a timeless classic, now is the time to get started to make sure you’re in for a treat and not a trick when your friends upload their pictures to Instagram on November 1st!

Before you spend endless hours scrolling on Pinterest for inspiration, only to settle for something from your wardrobe worn in years gone by, the data experts at SlotsUp have taken a deep dive into Google searches to uncover the most popular, on-trend Halloween costumes this year.

Here are the top 10 most popular costumes in the UK, according to Google Trends ...

1.

Scarlet Witch from Wandavision

Photo: Cosplay Central

2.

The Purge

Photo: Ew.com

3.

Black cat

Photo: Good Housekeeping

4.

Midsommar

Photo: Crabbykid Reddit

