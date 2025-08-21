Peacemaker season 2 is finally here after a gap of more than 3 years 🦸‍♂️

Peacemaker is finally set to return for a second season.

John Cena is back as the title character.

But when exactly can you watch the latest episode?

Grab your dancing shoes because a brand new season of Peacemaker is only a few hours away. John Cena is back as the titular anti-hero after more than three years away.

The wrestler-turned-actor first stepped into the shoes of the jingoistic mercenary Chris Smith in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. He returned for the small screen spin-off in early 2022 and fans have faced quite the wait for more episodes.

James Gunn, fresh off the success of Superman, is back to direct a handful of episodes in Peacemaker season two - including the first episode. But when exactly can you watch the show - and where?

What time is Peacemaker season 2 episode 1 out?

John Cena and Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker season 2 | HBO

It has been a long, long road to the second season of Peacemaker. The show concluded its first series all the way back in February 2022 and it is only just now returning in August 2025.

Peacemaker will premiere in America today (August 21) but audiences in the UK and Europe face a wait of an extra day for the new episode. The show will be released on Fridays - including tomorrow (August 22) - on the European side of the pond.

The reason is down to the difference in time zones. Peacemaker will premiere at 9pm ET in America on Thursday nights, which is 2am in the UK and 3am in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker season 2?

John Cena is back once again as the titular character of Peacemaker. He is also joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two.

New additions include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

John Cena - Chris Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks - Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma - Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee - John Economos

Robert Patrick - August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr. (series 2)

Michael Rooker - Red St. Wild (series 2)

Sol Rodriguez - Sasha Bordeaux (series 2)

Tim Meadows - Langston Fleury (series 2)

David Denman (series 2)

How to watch Peacemaker season 2?

The show will be out on HBO Max in America, however, the streaming service has not yet arrived in the UK. For British fans, you can watch it on NOW TV/ Sky Max.

In a preview for the season, Sky’s synopsis reads: “Season two of Peacemaker follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.”

When is the next episode out?

Peacemaker will release one episode per week, with eight in total in season two. The show will come out on Thursdays in the US and Fridays in the UK through to early October.

The first season also had eight episodes and was released weekly back in early 2022. There has been no word on if a third season is expected.

