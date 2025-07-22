Pokemon Presents | AFP via Getty Images

Pokémon Presents promises to bring fans the latest Pokémon news and updates 🕹

Pokémon Presents returns in a matter of hours.

Fans can expect the latest news and updates from the franchise.

But what time is the stream and how to watch it?

Pokémon fans are set for an exciting day as the franchise is set to deliver a big update on its future games. The long-awaited livestream was announced months in advance and is almost here.

The Pokémon Presents event has become a regular fixture in the gaming calendar and is where the company traditionally announces new games as well as delivering updates on its current slate of upcoming titles - and on-going mobile games - and TV shows. The franchise will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.

Viewers can likely expect an update on Pokémon Legends: Z-A which is due for release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in October. Other announced titles include Pokémon Champions, which was revealed at the company’s previous livestream in February.

When is the next Pokémon Presents?

Pokémon Presents is back | AFP via Getty Images

Announced way back in May, the latest Pokémon Presents is set to take place today (July 22). It follows the previous livestream held by the company back in February 2025.

A teaser image was released last week and featured franchise mascot Pikachu standing near some DJ decks. It was later revealed that an hour prior to the start of this Pokémon Presents there will be a pre-show called “Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live!”

What time is Pokémon Presents?

The Pokémon Company’s latest livestream is set to begin at 6am Pacific Time - which is eight hours behind the UK. Viewers tuning in from the British Isles can expect it to start at 2pm this afternoon.

For US audiences it will start at 9am ET/ 6am PT. If you are in Europe it will start at 3pm.

How to watch Pokémon Presents?

The easiest way to tune in is by going to Pokémon’s official YouTube channel. The livestream will be available to view on the popular video platform, it has been confirmed.

