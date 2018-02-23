Racecourse gig for Paloma Faith

A singer-songwriter whose distinctive style has become a fixture at the top of the charts is the latest big name to sprinkle stardust at Haydock Park Racecourse.

Paloma Faith will appear there in August, playing an array of her old classics songs alongside new cuts from her current album The Architect, which reached No.1 in the charts.

Paloma joins Plan B on the 2018 summer season at Haydock, following in the footsteps of numerous other icons who have taken to a stage at the course for a night of anthemic tracks after a full afternoon of horse racing.

She said: “I can’t wait to perform at Haydock Park Racecourse this summer for the first time.

“I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a – hopefully – sunny evening at the course is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Paloma is one of the most successful British artists of the moment, with The Architect’s chart performance following 2014 album A Perfect Contradiction which spent 29 weeks in the Top 10 Albums Chart, 66 weeks in the top 40 and 100 weeks in the top 200.

The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row, the first time a British female musician has been in with a chance of doing this.

Haydock Park Racecourse manager Jason Fildes said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Paloma Faith to Haydock Park in August.

“She is a fabulous singer and I know the North West crowds will be thrilled by another top class summer’s evening of great music.

“Personally I can’t wait to see her on stage – especially performing her brilliant track Only Love Can Hurt Like This.”

The Jockey Club Live is responsible for the events which turn the hallowed turf into an open-air music arena, with last year’s programme bringing Culture Club, Olly Murs and The Jacksons to Haydock.

Paloma Faith’s gig at the racecourse is onFriday August 10.

Tickets were going on sale this week priced £37.50.

Find out more or book at thejockeyclublive.co.uk