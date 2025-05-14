Where should record collectors in the North West be heading to over Summer 2025?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tired of the same old summer holiday plans in the North West?

Why not spend some of your time visiting the various record fairs taking place across the region?

Here’s where record collectors can head to across Summer 2025 to complete their collections - or start new ones...

While vinyl remains the format of choice for many physical music collectors, don't discount the humble CD or cassette either.

While the larger format is still considered the king for physical music consumption, many younger generations are discovering the joy of compact discs and the myriad ways they can be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that for those setting up stalls at record fairs this year, you might see an increase in CD sales – though expect vinyl to remain the main attraction. This is timely information for those in the North West, where a wide variety of fairs are taking place throughout 2025.

Rather than inundate you with every date and location, we've consulted Record Fairs UK to highlight those taking place from now until summer's end in the region – and amassed over 80 potential locations where you can trawl through the vinyl bins.

For those looking to set up a stall or contact the organizers, Record Fairs UK provides that information, enabling you to become a budding record trader yourself.

So – where are record fairs taking place in the North West over the warmer months (touch wood)

Record Fairs in the North West - Summer 2025

What record fairs are coming to the North West in 2025 over the summer for vinyl hunters to check out? | Canva

All information correct as of writing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 2025

May 17 2025: Ashton Market, Bow Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL6 6BZ

May 17 2025: Arndale Centre, Morecambe Bay, Morecambe, LA4 5DH (9am - 4pm)

May 17 2025: Woolton Village Club, Woolton, L25 7RA (11am - 4pm)

May 18 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

May 18 2025: Old Police Station, Lark Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17 8UU (9am - 4pm)

May 18 2025: Town Hall, High St, Skipton, BD23 1AN (9am - 4pm)

May 18 2025: The Guildhall, 169 Wellington Road South, Stockport, SK1 3UA (10am - 4pm)

May 24 2025: Pop Up Market Stalls (opposite Halifax bank), Broadway, Accrington, BB5 1PL (9am - 3pm)

May 24 2025: Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

May 25 2025: Beer Heroes Craft Beer Bar, 26 Watergate Street, Chester, CH1 2LA (10:30am - 4pm)

May 25 2025: Spanish Caravan, Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BX (12pm - 4pm)

May 25 2025: BeActive Urmston (formerly George Carnall Leisure Centre), Kingsway Park, Davyhulme, Manchester, M41 7FJ

May 31 2025: Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool, FY1 1DR (10am - 5pm)

May 31 2025: Leigh Market, Leigh, WN7 4PG

May 31 2025: Britannia Hotel, Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3LA (10am - 5pm)

May 31 2025: Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive, Wallasey, CH45 3PZ (12pm - 4pm)

June 2025

June 1 2025: Birkenhead Market, Claughton Rd, Birkenhead, CH41 6ES (11am - 4pm)

June 1 2025: Sandbach Market Hall, High St, Sandbach, CW11 1AXJune 1 2025: The Prince of Wales Hotel (Ballroom), Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1JS (10am - 4pm)

June 7 2025: Port Arcade, Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0APJune 7 2025: Sachas Hotel, Tib St. Piccadilly, Manchester, M4 1SH (9am - 4pm)

June 7 2025: Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington, WA1 1QB (9am - 5pm)

June 8 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

June 8 2025: Bombed Out Church, Leece St, Liverpool, L1 2TR (12pm - 6pm)

June 8 2025: Market Hall, Bank St, Warrington, WA1 2NT (from 11am)

June 14 2025: Millgate Shopping Centre, Bury, BL9 0QQ (9am - 5pm)

June 14 2025: County Hotel, 9 Botchergate, Carlisle, CA1 1QP (10:30am - 3:30pm)

June 14 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

June 14 2025: Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1DG (10am - 5pm)

June 14 2025: Arndale Centre, Morecambe Bay, Morecambe, LA4 5DH (9am - 4pm)

June 14 2025: Preston Market, Market Street, Preston, PR1 2EL (9am - 4pm)

June 15 2025: Beer Heroes Craft Beer Bar, 26 Watergate Street, Chester, CH1 2LA (10:30am - 4pm)

June 15 2025: Spanish Caravan, Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BX (12pm - 4pm)

June 21 2025: Pop Up Market Stalls (opposite Halifax bank), Broadway, Accrington, BB5 1PL (9am - 3pm)

June 21 2025: Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

June 21 2025: The Woodlands, Great Sankey, WA5 1RU (10am - 4pm)

June 21 2025: Parish Rooms, Kirkland (A6), Kendal, LA9 5AD (9am - 3:30pm)

June 22 2025: De Vere Cranage Estate, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, CW4 8EW (9:30am - 7pm)

June 22 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

June 22 2025: Old Police Station, Lark Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17 8UU (9am - 4pm)

June 28 2025: Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

June 28 2025: Indoor Market Food Hall Event Space, Curzon St, Burnley, BB11 1BB (9am - 4pm)

June 28 2025: Britannia Hotel, Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3LA (10am - 5pm)

June 28 2025: Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive, Wallasey, CH45 3PZ (12pm - 4pm)

June 29 2025: The Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR (10am - 4pm)

June 29 2025: Spanish Caravan, Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BX (12pm - 4pm)

July 2025

July 19 2025: Ashton Market, Bow Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL6 6BZ

July 19 2025: Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool, FY1 1DR (10am - 5pm)

July 19 2025: The Centre @ St. Thomas, Marton Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XX (10am - 4pm)

July 19 2025: Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive, Wallasey, CH45 3PZ (12pm - 4pm)

July 20 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

July 26 2025: Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

July 27 2025: Liner Hotel, Lord Nelson St, Liverpool, L3 5QB (9am - 4pm)

July 27 2025: Spanish Caravan, Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BX (12pm - 4pm)

August 2025

August 2 2025: Port Arcade, Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0AP

August 2 2025: Sachas Hotel, Tib St. Piccadilly, Manchester, M4 1SH (9am - 4pm)

August 2 2025: Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington, WA1 1QB (9am - 5pm)

August 3 2025: Birkenhead Market, Claughton Rd, Birkenhead, CH41 6ES (11am - 4pm)

August 10 2025: Bombed Out Church, Leece St, Liverpool, L1 2TR (12pm - 6pm)

August 16 2025: Ashton Market, Bow Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL6 6BZ

August 16 2025: The Woodlands, Great Sankey, WA5 1RU (10am - 4pm)

August 17 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

August 23 2025: Marketplace Shopping Centre, Corporation Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

August 23 2025: Parish Rooms, Kirkland (A6), Kendal, LA9 5AD (9am - 3:30pm)

August 23 2025: Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive, Wallasey, CH45 3PZ (12pm - 4pm)

August 24 2025: Liner Hotel, Lord Nelson St, Liverpool, L3 5QB (9am - 4pm)

August 30 2025: Leigh Market, Leigh, WN7 4PG

August 30 2025: Britannia Hotel, Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3LA (10am - 5pm)

August 30 2025: Royal British Legion, 12 Chester Road, Neston, CH64 9PB

August 30 2025: Wallasey Beach Club, West Cheshire Sailing Club, Coastal Drive, Wallasey, CH45 3PZ (12pm - 4pm)

August 31 2025: Spanish Caravan, Slater Street, Liverpool, L1 4BX (12pm - 4pm)

September 2025

September 6 2025: Port Arcade, Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0AP

September 6 2025: The Centre @ St. Thomas, Marton Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XX (10am - 4pm)

September 6 2025: Sachas Hotel, Tib St. Piccadilly, Manchester, M4 1SH (9am - 4pm)

September 6 2025: Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington, WA1 1QB (9am - 5pm)

September 7 2025: Birkenhead Market, Claughton Rd, Birkenhead, CH41 6ES (11am - 4pm)

September 7 2025: Old Police Station, Lark Lane, Aigburth, Liverpool, L17 8UU (9am - 4pm)

September 13 2025: Millgate Shopping Centre, Bury, BL9 0QQ (9am - 5pm)

September 13 2025: Arndale Centre, Morecambe Bay, Morecambe, LA4 5DH (9am - 4pm)

September 13 2025: Preston Market, Market Street, Preston, PR1 2EL (9am - 4pm)

September 14 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

September 20 2025: Ashton Market, Bow Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, OL6 6BZ

September 20 2025: Town Hall, Duke St, Barrow in Furness, LA12 2LD (9am - 4pm)

September 20 2025: Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1DG (10am - 5pm)

September 21 2025: Bramble Berries Coffee Shop, Coronation Rd, Crosby, L23 5RE (11am - 3pm)

September 21 2025: Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1DG (10am - 5pm)

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us - including a record fair we might have missed? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.