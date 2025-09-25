3 . Sally TM

27-year-old Sally TM is from South Shields, by way of Newcastle. Describing her act, Sally said: "I embody the art, fun and graphic nature of video games. I represent the underbelly of classic drag – the alternative. I'm here to represent all of those Geordie queens who are ingenuities, creative, a bit clowny, and a bit kooky. I want to showcase that anyone who has an alternative bone in their body can make it on to Drag Race. I really enjoy looking different to everyone else." | BBC Photo: BBC