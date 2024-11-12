Spotify Wrapped: is Wrapped just for Spotify Premium subscribers - do free users get one?
- Spotify Wrapped arrived today.
- The streaming service has the option to use it for free - but you can also pay a monthly fee.
- If you are not a Premium user, you might wonder if you will get access to Spotify Wrapped.
Spotify Wrapped is out now and you might be wondering if you only use the free version, if you will also get one.
Before its arrival I attempted to figure it out, playing the role of a detective, based on trends from previous years - while Spotify previously issued an urgent warning for users to update the app ahead of Wrapped’s launch.
If you are wanting to feel nostalgic and be reminded of your favourite tracks from the past - see how you can find old Spotify Wrapped playlists here. Unfortunately you cannot see the round-up graphics from prior years.
But if you are a free Spotify user, you might be wondering if you will get Wrapped when it finally releases. Here’s all you need to know:
Is Spotify Wrapped just for Premium users?
Uproxx reports that Spotify Wrapped is for all users - whether they are free or premium. So if you don’t pay for the monthly subscription, you won’t miss out on the round-up.
However the website adds that there will be some differences in experience between paid and free members.
How is Spotify Wrapped different for free users?
According to Uproxx, Premium members get access to some more interactive features when Spotify Wrapped releases. Last year (2023), for example, paid users had features such as mood and personality assessments - but free users still get all the important stuff, like top songs and artists.
Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped this year? Do you have any predictions on who will be the most streamed artists - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.