Stranger Things is set to conclude with season five - but when does it come out? 🚨📺

Stranger Things is set to conclude this winter.

The show’s fifth and final season will soon arrive.

But what are the key dates fans need to know?

A dark storm is brewing over Hawkins and one final battle is just over the horizon. Stranger Things' last season is drawing nearer and fans are being reminded of the key dates.

Netflix is preparing to release a brand new trailer for the conclusion to its mega hit. The official account teased: “Something’s coming.”

But when can you expect the final series to come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Stranger Things season 5 release?

Stranger Things will premiere its fifth and final season laster this year. | Courtesy of Netflix

For its blockbuster hit, Netflix has split its last season into three separate parts. It will see the final eight episodes split out across November and December.

However, viewers in the UK and Europe will have to wait until 2026 for the show to conclude. The release dates are as follows:

Part 1 - episodes 1-4 - November 26 in America, November 27 in UK

Part 2 - episodes 5-7 - December 25 in America, December 26 in UK

Part 3 - episode 8 - December 31 in America, January 1, 2026, in UK

What are the episode titles?

The Crawl

The Vanishing Of….

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape From Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

The second episode is a tantalising tease for fans - and serves as a call back to the show’s pilot. If you remember ‘chapter one’ was called: The Vanishing of Will Byers.

So who will be the person who vanishes in the fifth season, bringing the show full circle. The final episode - The Rightside Up - is an interesting twist on the Upside Down concept from the show.

Who is in the cast of season 5?

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. | Courtesy of Netflix

Main cast

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Also starring

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna / Henry Creel / One

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Linda Hamilton

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Others

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow

Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan

Clayton Royal Johnson as Andy

Hunter Romanillos as Chance

What to expect from Stranger Things season 5?

The show left off on quite the down note at the end of series four, with the group falling to stop Vecna. It left Max in a bad state and the town of Hawkins in disaster mode.

Netflix is keeping details close to its chest, unsurprisingly. However, it has offered a brief synopsis that reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.

“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”