Strictly Come Dancing is back - but what theme will it have? 📺💃🕺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing is heading to the movies.

The song list has been revealed by the BBC.

But who will be dancing to a K-Pop Demons Hunter track?

The ballroom will be alive with the sound of movies this week on Strictly Come Dancing. The fab-u-lous BBC competition is back and viewers couldn’t be happier.

After the first elimination took place last weekend, the remaining celebrities will be taking to the dance floor once again. Recap who has left the show so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what can you expect from Strictly Come Dancing today? Here’s all you need to know:

What week is it on Strictly Come Dancing?

First look at Strictly Come Dancing series 23 | BBC

It is time for the first proper themed week of the competition and the celebs will be taking on the silver screen. Strictly Come Dancing is heading to the movies this weekend.

All of the remaining celebs and their professional partners will be taking on dances soundtracked by songs from the world of film. They will be hoping it isn’t Last Tango in Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full song list and dances for Strictly this week

Movie Week will feature a truly cinematic list of songs, the BBC has confirmed. It features tracks from such films as The Sound of Music, The Devil Wears Prada, and Barbie.

K-Pop Demon Hunters fans will need to keep their eyes open as well, as one of the hit songs from that Netflix blockbuster. The list of songs and the dances the celebs are doing includes:

Lewis and Katya - Paso Double to The Plaza of Execution from The Mask of Zorro

George and Alexis - Couple’s Choice to Soda Pop from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Vicky and Kai - Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody from The Great Gatsby

Harry and Karen - Salsa to I Always Wanted A Brother from Mufasa: The Lion King

Chris and Nadia - Paso Doble to Sweet Child O’Mine from Thor

Ellie and Vito - Samba to Dance The Night from Barbie

Jimmy and Lauren - Rumba to No Time To Die from James Bond

La Voix and Aljaž - Waltz to Feed The Birds (Tuppence A Bag) from Mary Poppins

Alex and Johannes - Quickstep to Suddenly I See from The Devil Wears Prada

Balvinder and Julian - Foxtrot to The Way You Look Tonight from Swing Time

Amber and Nikita - American Smooth to Sixteen Going on Seventeen from The Sound of Music

Karen and Carlos - Cha Cha Cha to She’s A Lady from Miss Congeniality

Ross and Jowita - Paso Doble to Thunderbirds Theme from Thunderbirds

Stefan and Dianne - Waltz to It Is You (I Have Loved) from Shrek

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last week?

The first live episode saw none of the celebrities made to leave, as has become tradition. However, the second week saw eliminations come into play.

One-time The Apprentice star and social media influencer Thomas Skinner became the first celebrity to be eliminated. He was in the bottom two with former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, but after the dance-off, the judges decided to call time on the businessman - it wasn’t to be Bosh season this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was partnered up with Amy Dowden during his time on the show. Another celebrity will be eliminated this weekend.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.