Pete Wicks has reacted to his Strictly Come Dancing elimination 💃

Pete Wicks became the 11th celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

He was sent home after a dance off against Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.

Wicks just misses out on making the Strictly final.

Pete Wicks described his time on Strictly Come Dancing as being “beautiful” after being eliminated in Week 12. The reality star was sent home after a dance-off and just missed out on making the final.

After repeating his “favourite” dance of the competition - an Argentine tango to The Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony - he was not able to sway the judges to his side. Wicks became the 11th celebrity to depart the competition - one week before the Glitterball Trophy is handed out.

His time on the show came to an end after 12 weeks and before leaving Strictly for good, Wicks reflected on his time on the dance floor. Here’s what he said:

How did Pete react to his Strictly Come Dancing elimination?

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC | Guy Levy/BBC

Speaking after being sent home by the judges, Pete said: “It’s been wild. I’ve been quite honest about the fact that I didn’t necessarily want to do this (Strictly) in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it.

“You don’t always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn’t you have a go at it? I’ve tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I’ve done it and it’s been beautiful.”

How many times was Pete in the bottom two?

Throughout the competition the reality star managed to regularly avoid the bottom two, charming the public with his performances if not the judges. It was a bit of a surprise when he was not in the dance-off during musical week (week 11) with fans reacting strongly online.

His best single score from the judges came in week eight when he scored a brilliant 36. While both his scores from the semi-final dances were higher than most of his totals throughout the competition.

