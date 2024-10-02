Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cure's run up to their long-awaited album release sees them perform live for BBC Radio 2

The Cure have announced an intimate live session to take place with BBC Radio 2 later this month (October 30 2024.)

The session comes ahead of the band releasing their new album, Songs of a Lost World, on November 1 2024.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the band perform live, along with BBC’s coverage ahead of the album’s release.

The Cure have been ramping up fan expectations over the past few weeks, ahead of the release of their upcoming album Songs of a Lost World.

The icons of ‘80s goth (or post-punk in many respects) released their first new single in 16 years in late September 2024, combined with a “mysterious” billboard in Blackpool and various postcards scattered around the United Kingdom.

Hot off the release of their first single in 16 years, Alone, The Cure are set for an intimate performance for BBC Radio 2 ahead of the release of their new album on November 1 2024.

But all is set to be revealed to the world with the announcement Robert Smithand company are set to perform an exclusive live session for BBC Radio 2 on October 30 2024, playing some of their classic songs but with more of a focus on tracks from their forthcoming album.

As part of the broadcasters Radio 2 in Concert series, The Cure will be performing for a small audience of fans with the session featured as part of Jo Whiley’s show on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds (7-9pm) on 31 October, which will also feature Jo’s interview with Robert Smith.

That is set to be followed by a BBC Radio 6 special, The Cure Live, broadcast within Huw Stephens’ showon Thursday 31 October (4-7pm), alongside an interview between Huw and Robert Smith.

But with the intimate session comes a catch - so how can you be one of the first to see The Cure perform songs off their upcoming new album before their expected 2025 world tour?

How can I enter the ballot to see The Cure performing live at BBC Radio 2?

For your chance to enter the ballot to see The Cure perform live as part of their BBC 2 In Concert session, visit the Radio 2 in Concert page before October 9 2024.

You can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets and applicants will need to be available to get to the BBC Radio Theatre in London for admission from 6pm. Be warned though that the event is standing room only, so bear that in mind before entering the ballot.

Are you as excited about The Cure’s new album as our writer is, and will you be entering the ballot much like our writer also is going to be entering? Let us know your thoughts and if you’ve seen The Cure before by leaving a comment down below.