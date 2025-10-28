The Great British Bake Off’s series 16 semi-final is here - but how can you watch it? 🍰📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is time for the Great British Bake Off 2025 semi-final.

Just three spots are up for grabs in the series 16 finale.

But when can you tune in for the latest episode?

The Great British Bake Off will be throwing open the doors to its iconic tent once again in just a few hours. The four remaining amateurs will return for series 16’s huge semi-final.

After weeks of fierce competition, stunning showstoppers, and brutal technical bakes, a spot in the 2025 grand finale is now within their fingertips. The bakers just have to make it over one last hurdle before they can make it to the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme has been set, Prue and Paul have cooked up the challenges, and a heartbreaking exit looms. But when can you tune in for the semi-final?

What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

You know the old saying: if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Channel 4 has certainly applied that to this year’s edition of Bake Off.

The show has remained in its usual Tuesday night slot throughout series 16 - and the years previously as well. GBBO’s 2025 semi-final will begin at 8pm this evening (October 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers can watch it live on Channel 4 as well as on the broadcaster’s own on demand app. Previous episodes are available for catch up, if you missed any.

The semi-final will see the bakers take on Patisserie Week, it has been confirmed. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present as the semi-finalists take on patisserie week, serving up cream horns and tackling a recipe for a sugar glass dome in the technical round.

“In the showstopper, they produce a macaron sculpture that depicts something meaningful to them, before judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who will be going through to the final.”

When is The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on?

Channel 4 has once again brought back its GBBO companion show for another year. First starting back in 2014, it has become a constant in the last decade plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will not follow Bake Off’s latest episode directly and will instead be broadcast on TV on Friday nights including this week (October 31) - hopefully it will be frightfully good! Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the programme.

GBBO: Extra Slice is due to start at 8pm this Friday. Previous episodes are available on demand.

The hosts will be joined by Joe Wilkinson, Cherish Finden and Katherine Ryan. Joe W is fresh off a stint in the Traitors Castle for the BBC’s blockbuster spin-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus since you’ve got a few hours before Bake Off returns, re-live the action from last week’s quarter-final as a fan favourite went home in heart-breaking fashion. It just gets harder and harder at this stage.