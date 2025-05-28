This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hans Zimmer’s powerful score set to be performed live as The Holiday In Concert comes to the United Kingdom.

This year, why not re-watch the beloved 2005 rom-com The Holiday a little differently?

Over 15 different locations over the 2025 Christmas season will get to enjoy the film with Han Zimmer’s score performed live by a full orchestra.

Here’s where the festive favourite accompanied by live music is screening across the UK later this year.

It’s regarded as one of those Christmas films that almost ‘has’ to be watched at least once over the festive period, but for fans of The Holiday, this year’s screening is different.

The Holiday In Concert brings the beloved rom-com starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black to 15 different venues across the UK in December 2025. This time, however, it will be backed by a full live orchestra performing the score – penned by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer – to audiences.

From writer-director-producer Nancy Meyers, known for celebrated films like It’s Complicated, The Intern, Something’s Gotta Give, and The Parent Trap, The Holiday follows the tale of two women, strangers living 6,000 miles apart.

The seasonal favourite The Holiday is set for the full orchestra treatment in locations across the United Kingdom this festive season. | Canva

Seeking an escape, they meet online via a home exchange website and impulsively swap houses for the holiday season. Iris (Winslet) journeys to Amanda's (Diaz) sun-drenched L.A. home, while Amanda retreats to Iris's snow-covered English countryside cottage.

Shortly after arriving, both women stumble upon the one thing neither expected: a new romance.

A mainstay of holiday viewing since its release in 2006 and continually cited as one of the best “meet-cute” romantic comedies of the 2000s, why not treat yourself to a repeat viewing this year with the full backing of a live orchestra?

Where is The Holiday In Concert touring in the United Kingdom?

The full orchestral screenings of The Holiday are set to take place at the following locations on the following dates during the 2025 Christmas season:

December 4 2025: Lighthouse, Poole

December 7 2025: Eventim Apollo, London (matinee and evening performances)

December 8 2025: Brighton Centre

December 9 2025: The Forum, Bath

December 10 2025: Barbican, York

December 11 2025: Valliant Live, Derby

December 12 2025: Swansea Arena

December 15 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

December 16 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

December 17 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

December 18 2025: City Hall, Sheffield

December 19 2025: Bradford Live

December 20 2025: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

December 21 2025: Concert Hall, Perth

When can I buy tickets to see The Holiday In Concert in the United Kingdom?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to Ticketmaster pre-sales or venue pre-sales will have their first pick of tickets, as they are set to go on pre-sale from May 29 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale from May 30 2025 at 10am BST through Ticketmaster.

