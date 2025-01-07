The Traitors fans have been left on tenterhooks after the show ended on a cliff-hanger last week. Audiences are eagerly waiting to find out which of the faithfuls have been ‘murdered’ next.

It was a dramatic return for the beloved BBC show, with one of the three original Traitors already being unmasked. Armani was banished at the final roundtable of the week (January 3) having been caught off guard when the faithfuls turned on her.

The first week saw three of the cast seemingly eliminated before the game began - but a potential return has been teased with promos showing a carriage with a ‘rail replacement’ sign. Two contestants have been murdered already, while three have also been banished.

During the challenge in January 3’s episode, six players were left without a shield and at risk of murder - but Minah is one of the Traitors, so secretly she is also safe. But out of the five who is the favourite to leave next?

Betting website MyBettingSites.co.uk has offered up odds on the next player to be murdered, banished and who is the most likely to win.

Murdered - Charlotte - 1/2 The favourite to be murdered next by The Traitors on the BBC show is everyone's favourite fake Welsh woman. She is one of the five up for murder and fans are clearly backing her to be the next to go.

Murdered - Maia - 2/1 Could Maia go home just hours after her own sister was banished at the round table - and revealed to be a Traitor. She is up for murder and was being considered by Minah and Linda as an option.

Murdered - Freddie - 5/1 Finding himself the subject of suspicion after making a frustrated comment to Maia in the challenge in the latest episode. He is up for murder and is the third favourite to get that unwanted letter from The Traitors.