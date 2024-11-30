Time to dust down your cloak because The Traitors is back soon 🕵️‍♀️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors will be back for a third season very soon.

A release date over the festive period has been confirmed.

The beloved game show will be back sooner than you might expect.

Dust down your cloak, prepare your round table and get ready to betray your friends and foes because The Traitors is back soon. The beloved BBC series will be returning over the festive period, it has been confirmed.

Claudia Winkleman and her latest batch of faithfuls and traitors will be stepping into the famous castle in Scotland on New Year’s Day. Fans will be in for an extra treat in the near future as a celebrity edition is also coming at some point in 2025 as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What better way to recover from a late night welcoming in a new year, than with a hearty dose of subterfuge. Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Traitors season three start?

The Traitors is back in 2025. | BBC

The third season of the beloved game show will begin on January 1 2025 (New Year’s Day). What a way to start the year!

The show will air three episodes a week with new ones on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It all starts on Wednesday January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is the Traitors on?

The Traitors will air at 8pm on January 1 and January 2 - the first two episodes. It will then air at 9pm from the episode on January 3 - staying in this slot for the rest of the season.

Will The Traitors Uncloaked return for 2025?

The Official visualised podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by stand up comedian and presenter Ed Gamble, returns and will be available directly after every episode of the main show on BBC Two and iPlayer. There will also be an extended version with additional guests, further theories and essential analysis will be available on BBC Sounds.

Are you excited for The Traitors to return - and more importantly how well do you think you would do? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].