Mum’s joy at Lowry deal for new show

A Wigan woman’s love of the stage has seen her set up her own company.

Even as a schoolgirl, Sarah Birch knew she wanted a life in the theatre but it took a while before fulfilling the dream.

The former Abraham Guest and Winstanley College girl explored many avenues and now, at the age of 36, the mother-of-two is proud of the Clouds Theatre company she’s set up with two fellow enthusiasts.

Sarah, who was brought up in Orrell, is proud of her latest show – Holly Christmas - commissioned by the Lowry and playing in the Aldridge Studio from December 20 to 31.

Sarah said: “This is a great show for children and tells of a girl called Holly who has never had the Christmas of her dreams. Can a magic wish and two very special visitors help her find what she is looking for?

“This festive adventure is jam-packed with songs, music, puppetry and festive magic.”

Looking back, Sarah said: “Setting up a theatre company has been fascinating and we hope that this festive show at the Lowry will really take off.”

Sarah added: “I began writing five years ago and realised straight away that I’d achieved my dream. As a mum with two children I have a great interest in theatre for young people. It’s a case of planting seeds early.

“Years ago, I joined the Wigan Pier Theatre Company and stayed with them for quite a number of years. Quite some time has elapsed since then but I was more than pleased when the Lowry commissioned my latest venture.”