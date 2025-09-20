And as the weather begins to take unfortunate turn for the worse as we enter autumn, we’ve listed here a number entertaining destinations that don’t depend on the sun shining.
These are just some of the family-friendly indoor venues you can visit in Wigan
1. Velocity Trampoline Park
Wheatlea Industrial Estate, Wigan WN3 6XU Photo: submit
2. Run and Jump
Unit 3 Caroline Street, Wigan WN3 4FN Photo: x
3. Wigan Life Centre including the pool
College Ave, Wigan, WN1 1NJ Photo: submit
4. Ninja Warrior
Stadium Way, Wigan WN5 0UN Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson