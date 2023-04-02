11 of the best places to go in Wigan for a spring walk
With the clocks moving forward last week, longer days and better weather are upon us.Many will be looking forward to spending more time outdoors and exploring some of the nature that Wigan has to offer in the weeks to come.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
And the borough is filled with many green spaces, all of which provide a stimulating walk for families and pets.
We have compiled a list of 11 spring walks that are perfect for those solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.
