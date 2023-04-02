News you can trust since 1853
11 of the best places to go in Wigan for a spring walk

With the clocks moving forward last week, longer days and better weather are upon us.Many will be looking forward to spending more time outdoors and exploring some of the nature that Wigan has to offer in the weeks to come.

By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

And the borough is filled with many green spaces, all of which provide a stimulating walk for families and pets.

We have compiled a list of 11 spring walks that are perfect for those solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all.

1. Porter's Wood

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all. Photo: submit

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days.

2. Billinge Hill

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days. Photo: submit

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts.

3. Wigan Flashes

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts. Photo: submit

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash.

4. Pennington Flash

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash. Photo: submit

