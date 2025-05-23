1 . The Entertainathon

Councillors Lawrence Hunt, second from left, and Chris Ready, right, will wear fancy dress at The Entertainathon at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton from 10am to 2pm on bank holiday Monday. The four hours of fun will include a mini disco with prizes, face painting, outdoor play, mini golf, raffle, food and drinks, a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy and more. Admission costs £10 per child and will be free for sponsored dancers and adults. Tickets are available at lisalundie.com. Photo: Submitted