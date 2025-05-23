14 events taking place in Wigan borough over the spring bank holiday weekend

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:54 BST
While many people love bank holiday weekends, some can be left wondering what to do with the extra time.

So we have put together a list of 14 events happening from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26 across the Wigan borough.

There are activities for people of all ages and interests, from a sunrise walk and art workshops to American wrestling and live music.

Councillors Lawrence Hunt, second from left, and Chris Ready, right, will wear fancy dress at The Entertainathon at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton from 10am to 2pm on bank holiday Monday. The four hours of fun will include a mini disco with prizes, face painting, outdoor play, mini golf, raffle, food and drinks, a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy and more. Admission costs £10 per child and will be free for sponsored dancers and adults. Tickets are available at lisalundie.com.

1. The Entertainathon

Councillors Lawrence Hunt, second from left, and Chris Ready, right, will wear fancy dress at The Entertainathon at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton from 10am to 2pm on bank holiday Monday. The four hours of fun will include a mini disco with prizes, face painting, outdoor play, mini golf, raffle, food and drinks, a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy and more. Admission costs £10 per child and will be free for sponsored dancers and adults. Tickets are available at lisalundie.com. Photo: Submitted

As part of Big Wigan Walk Week, join a 10-mile walk along a stretch of the South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership’s Community Rail Trail. Setting off from Trencherfield Mill on Monday morning, it will pass stations at Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Ince and Hindley, stopping at The Edington at refreshments – after which you can join the return walk or hop on the train back to Wigan. Free places must be booked using the Be Well app or online as spaces are limited.

2. Community Rail Trail walk

As part of Big Wigan Walk Week, join a 10-mile walk along a stretch of the South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership’s Community Rail Trail. Setting off from Trencherfield Mill on Monday morning, it will pass stations at Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Ince and Hindley, stopping at The Edington at refreshments – after which you can join the return walk or hop on the train back to Wigan. Free places must be booked using the Be Well app or online as spaces are limited. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan Central will hold its Dank Holiday Weekend Beer Festival from Thursday to Monday.

3. Beer festival

Wigan Central will hold its Dank Holiday Weekend Beer Festival from Thursday to Monday. Photo: National World

Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun are free, weekly 5ks starting at 9am which people can run or walk.

4. parkrun

Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun are free, weekly 5ks starting at 9am which people can run or walk. Photo: Julian Brown

