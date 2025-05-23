So we have put together a list of 14 events happening from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26 across the Wigan borough.
There are activities for people of all ages and interests, from a sunrise walk and art workshops to American wrestling and live music.
1. The Entertainathon
Councillors Lawrence Hunt, second from left, and Chris Ready, right, will wear fancy dress at The Entertainathon at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton from 10am to 2pm on bank holiday Monday. The four hours of fun will include a mini disco with prizes, face painting, outdoor play, mini golf, raffle, food and drinks, a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy and more. Admission costs £10 per child and will be free for sponsored dancers and adults. Tickets are available at lisalundie.com. Photo: Submitted
2. Community Rail Trail walk
As part of Big Wigan Walk Week, join a 10-mile walk along a stretch of the South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership’s Community Rail Trail. Setting off from Trencherfield Mill on Monday morning, it will pass stations at Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Ince and Hindley, stopping at The Edington at refreshments – after which you can join the return walk or hop on the train back to Wigan. Free places must be booked using the Be Well app or online as spaces are limited. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Beer festival
Wigan Central will hold its Dank Holiday Weekend Beer Festival from Thursday to Monday. Photo: National World
4. parkrun
Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun are free, weekly 5ks starting at 9am which people can run or walk. Photo: Julian Brown
