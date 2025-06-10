22 photographs from this year's Scrufts Dog Show at Wigan's Haigh Woodland Park

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
The Scrufts Dog Show was back for another year at Haigh Woodland Park, with a variety of competitions including waggiest tail, best party trick and quickest sit.

Spectators and dog owners braved the bad weather to take part while supporting stalls and enjoying street food.

Proceeds from the event will be split between three charities: Dogs For Good, the RSPCA and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Scrufts at Haigh Hall in Wigan

1. Scrufts 2025

Scrufts at Haigh Hall in Wigan Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



2. Scrufts 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



3. Scrufts 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



4. Scrufts 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

