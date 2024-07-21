25 photographs as Richard Ashcroft plays homecoming gig at Robin Park Arena in Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 08:20 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 08:51 BST
Rock star Richard Ashcroft took to the stage at Robin Park Arena, Wigan, for the first of two headline gigs in his home town.

The Verve frontman played to a sell-out crowd of fans who braved the rain on Saturday night.

There was support from Liverpool indie-rock band Cast, Red Rum Club, who are also from Liverpool, and Wigan singer-songwriter Maxwell Varey.

Headlining Saturday night Richard Ashcroft, pictured on stage.

1. Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Headlining Saturday night Richard Ashcroft, pictured on stage. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Richard Ashcroft on stage.

2. Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft on stage. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Richard Ashcroft on stage.

3. Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Richard Ashcroft on stage. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Richard Ashcroft on stage.

4. Saturday at Robin Park Arena

Richard Ashcroft on stage. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganLiverpool
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice