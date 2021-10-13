A wild time in store at Knowsley Safari this Half Term

Buckle up and hit the road on the Safari Drive

Enjoy an exciting full day out seeing majestic and rare animals up close, learning about conservation, enjoying the amusements and refuelling at the brand-new outdoor food court.

The Amur Tiger Trail on the Foot Safari is not to be missed this half term. Visitors can learn about the largest living cat in the world, with male tiger, Miron and female tiger, Sinda, providing incredible photo opportunities as you spot their stripes against the beautiful backdrop of autumnal colours.

Graceful giraffes, Alex and Orbit and the hilarious meerkats will also keep guests endlessly entertained on the Foot Safari.

If you prefer to buckle up and hit the road, the Safari Drive is waiting for you. Covering five miles in more than 550 acres of park, breath-taking sights of African lions, white rhino, European bison, moose, Bactrian camels, rare deer - and more - roaming on safari await!

If you want a really wild experience, you can also book onto the Baboon Bus which tours the whole Safari and watch mischievous behaviour unfold as the baboons swing from ropes right next to the windows.

The Flight of Talons bird of prey display allows visitors to learn about a wide range of birds including eagles, vultures, owls, and falcons as they swoop just inches from your head. You can also watch the vultures feeding and learn incredible facts about these endangered and underappreciated species.

Visitors can make the most of their safari adventure by downloading the Knowsley Safari app, ensuring a host of fascinating facts about the Safari’s residents make the experience as captivating as possible.

A huge choice of food and beverage options are available throughout the site including the Coffee House, indoor dining at the Oasis restaurant and the outdoor grill which serves a variety of locally sourced burgers and sausages, so you’ll never go hungry.

The Safari’s brand-new outdoor food court with undercover seating also provides hot food including pizza, as well as a build your own desert option for a sweet treat!

Before you leave be sure to mix things up and check out the amusements located on the Foot Safari, offering a fantastic array of wild rides for your little monkeys to enjoy!

To visit Knowsley Safari guests must pre-book tickets and a timeslot online at www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk.