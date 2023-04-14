News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
37 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Aintree Ladies Day 2023: The scenes as glam racegoers flock to Aintree for Grand National Festival's Ladies Day

Glamourous racegoers have braved the rain to flock to Aintree racecourse today (Friday) for the Grand National Festival's Ladies Day.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

Flamboyant outfits including a jacket made out of leaves and jaw-dropping headwear were the order of the day as 50,000 fans entered the gates from 10.30am onwards.

Racegoers kept up the traditional standards despite the newly relaxed casual dress code at the Merseyside course, where the temperature reached highs of just 8C.

This year's Grand National festival will see £3.47million in prize money paid out.

Punters are expected to wage £150million on races, while thirsty race fans will have to fork out £7.50 a pint.

The event is part of the three-day Grand National Festival and is known for being one the biggest events in the social calendar.

Around 150,000 people will be attending the three-day race meeting while over 600 million people worldwide are expected to watch Saturday's showpiece steeplechase.

Liverpool's fashion boutiques are also expecting a 600% rise in fake tan purchases and a 65% uplift in fake eyelash purchases before the event.

Noble Yeats won the race with Sam Waley-Cohen last year, in his last ever race before retirement.

The weather didn't dampen the spirits.

1. Ladies Day 2023 at Aintree Racecourse

The weather didn't dampen the spirits. Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Aintree's best dressed ladies show off before the start of the Grand National tomorrow.

2. Ladies Day 2023 at Aintree Racecourse

Aintree's best dressed ladies show off before the start of the Grand National tomorrow. Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
With the Grand National beginning tomorrow, today, Ladies day, celebrates a day of fashion and style and is huge day for fashionistas.

3. Ladies Day 2023 at Aintree Racecourse

With the Grand National beginning tomorrow, today, Ladies day, celebrates a day of fashion and style and is huge day for fashionistas. Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Aintree's best dressed ladies show off before the start of the Grand National tomorrow.

4. Ladies Day 2023 at Aintree Racecourse

Aintree's best dressed ladies show off before the start of the Grand National tomorrow. Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RacegoersLiverpool