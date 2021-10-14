Are you up for the Squid Game challenge?

Customers who purchase two regular drinks from A Nice Sip at the Corn Exchange will be gifted a dalgona candy with either a triangle, circle, star, or umbrella to cut out. Can you keep your patience?

The honeycomb toffee is a sugary treat with a light, rigid, sponge-like texture and fans of the show will recognise the sweet treat from the series, where the contestants are tasked with cutting out different shapes from the biscuit in a nail-biting time limit.

Choose from either a regular fruit tea, hot chocolate, coffee, or more traditional Oolong tea to grab the free snack challenge.

A scene from the Netflix smash hit Squid Game